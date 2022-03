The Colo-NESCO boys basketball team broke through in a big way during the 2021-2022 season. After going a combined 14-51 over their previous three seasons the Royals posted their first winning season since 2017-2018 with a 15-8 record. They finished tied for second in the Iowa Star Conference South Division with an 8-4...

COLO, IA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO