Lumberton native applies to volunteer in Ukraine

T.J. Rodman looks out from the living room of his home in Lumberton. Rodman is awaiting final word from various aid organizations before heading to Eastern Europe and aid in the humanitarian crisis unfolding as Russia's war in the Ukraine continues. Photo made Friday, March 11, 2022 Kim Brent/The Enterprise (Kim Brent/The Enterprise)

TJ Rodman was riding back from a work event in Houston when his Ukranian friend Ari messaged him about the Russian invasion.

“They're shooting and there are bombs falling, I don't know what to do.”

The 39-year-old Lumberton native said he immediately started researching different Ukrainian organizations, many of which came out of the 2014 conflict in Ukraine when Russia annexed Crimea.

"Everybody was like, '(Vladimir Putin's) not going to (invade Ukraine),' but when it finally started to happen, it was that moment of shock and to see not only the feeling within myself, but the feeling within a lot of people that we needed to do something, we need to get into action, seeing that mobilization was an extra push I needed to know that I need to do something," he said. "I realized my selfishness and the privilege that I had as having been born an American, growing up in such a privileged situation, it's important for me to do something for people who have never experienced the freedom that I have."

Originally, Rodman wanted to join the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, a foreign military unit of Ukraine's Armed Forces reserves.

"But I'm old and fat and don't have any military experience," he said. "So, going over there and picking up a rifle and shooting people, that's not necessarily something that's in my wheelhouse."

He also was concerned about his ability to communicate with officers since he knows very little Ukrainian and Russian.

"It's kind of a situation where I know that I can do something but figuring out what it is that I can do is the most important thing and I think that's mainly the holdup now," he said. "I have to get my passport updated, check with consulate and embassy in D.C. to make sure that I'm not walking into something that I'm completely unqualified to walk into is where we're at right now."

Rodman has applied to volunteer for several organizations including the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Nova Ukraine and Razom, which have focused their efforts in getting supplies, food and water to conflict areas.

The application process to volunteer and travel to Ukraine is extensive, Rodman said.

In the last week, he has undergone physical and mental health evaluations. As of press time, he had not received a response on if he will be able to travel to Ukraine to volunteer.

In addition, Rodman said he has to make sure everything in his personal life is squared away before he can leave the country.

"How long I go over there, if I come back, am I going to have a job waiting for me?" he said. "There's a lot of moving parts there. Whether I pick up and leave tomorrow or if I think I'm going to leave in a month or pick up and leave once this conflict is over, I know I'm going to go over there to do something. Getting there as quickly as possible is something I want to do, but I have to do it the right way."

Though he's not in Ukraine yet, Rodman said he's trying to do what he can from home.

It started with a group of online friends who live in Ukraine.

“A real good friend of mine that I did some online gaming with and just kind of became friends with outside of that, her and her family live in Kharkiv," he said.

Using WhatsApp, email and social media, he’s gone from talking to a family of two or three people to being in constant contact with about 30 different people, giving them update on the war and helping connect them with others who can help them.

"Ari told some friends, and they told some friends and they told some friends," he said. "It's more of an information transaction. I'm getting them the information."

For those outside the conflict area, updates about the invasion are almost constant, but the information isn't so readily available to those whose towns are being bombed, Rodman said.

"Some of the information isn't being disseminated as fast as it needs to be," he said. "It's something that I've enjoyed doing because it's important because you're trying to help people. But it's also frustrating because sometimes they'll lose their service, or there's no internet access."

After living what he called a selfish life so far, living through significant conflicts but not taking direct action, Rodman said he felt compelled to do something.

"I've lived through the Gulf War, I was on my way to my first year of college when 9/11 happened, I've (lived) through these massive conflicts, but also, being a child of the 80s, we were on the tail end of the Cold War, where Russia was this big, bad enemy and then it was kind of normalized over the course of my life," he said.

Potentially going into an active conflict zone, Rodman knows that there's risks that could put his life in danger. But he wants to go anyway.

"I'm no geopolitical expert, but I do know that this conflict is kind of like a test run for what could happen in the future if we as a global, democracy-loving community don't come together and do something now," he said. "It's going to happen to someone else. I would hate to see a global conflict (happen) because we didn't anything (about it)."

Rodman said it's up to everyday people to help one another.

"We're not relying on governments to step in and do what they're supposed to do, we're doing it ourselves," he said.

And he’s already dealt with his mortality – last year, he had a heart attack.

"The fear of going over there and something happening to me isn't as big because I've already almost been there," he said. "It's not really something that I think about. I think more about being able to protect somebody else or help somebody else.

Rodman noted that everyone can do something to help without traveling to Ukraine.

"You can rent an Airbnb, donate to the International Red Cross, the International Rescue Committee," he said. "If you have money to give, give money. If not, talk about it. Get involved in the conversation, understand what's going on, look beyond yourself to see what you can do to make a difference."

