Report: Levi Wallace to sign with Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Levi Wallace is has agreed to a two-year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, WGR has confirmed. The deal was first reported by NFL analyst Jordan Schultz, who says the deal is worth a total of $8 million.

Wallace was an unrestricted free agent for a second straight season, but last year he re-signed with the Bills for one-year, $1.15 million.

The 26-year old joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018. Originally on the practice squad, he was signed to the active roster, started immediately and never looked back, playing in 52 career games, starting every one of them..

He became the Bills’ de facto No. 1 cornerback after Tre’Davious White went out with an ACL injury on Thanksgiving night in New Orleans.

Wallace exits Buffalo with 219 career total tackles, including seven for loss, and six interceptions.

