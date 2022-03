As seen below, WWE and BT Sports have released an official “Ultimate WrestleMania Playlist” that is now available via Spotify. It features songs like this year’s WrestleMania theme song “Sacrifice”, performed by The Weeknd, “I Dare You” performed by Shinedown, which was the theme song for WrestleMania 22, and “…To Be Loved” by Papa Roach, arguably one of the better RAW theme songs of the past. The entire playlist is currently 50 songs total and could potentially grow in the coming days.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO