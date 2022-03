Eternals star Harry Styles has a new album on the way. The pop star announced Harry's House today on his Twitter account. May 20th will play host to the third studio effort. Fans are pouring into social media to freak out about the prospect of new music. He's been relatively silent since the press tour surrounding Watermelon Sugar. But, Eternals happening was a big moment for Styles. A lot of people were shocked to see him stroll down that hallway with Pip the Troll. Now, the question of when audiences will see him again abounds. Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast talked to Eternals producer Nate Moore about Styles. He had high praise for the pop icon.

