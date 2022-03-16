Macomb County man pleads no contest to leaving death threat voicemail for judge

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WWJ) – A Mt. Clemens man has pleaded no contest to threatening a Macomb County Judge last summer.

Robert Scruggs, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of the malicious use of a telecommunications device in connection with a message he left for Macomb County Circuit Judge Richard Carreti in August of 2021, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Scruggs, who was arraigned in December, was immediately sentenced to two years of probation and a mental health screening following his guilty plea on Tuesday.

Nessel’s office says Caretti received a two-minute message that included death threats in mid-August. Officials did not say what prompted the threatening message or what he exactly he said.

A police investigation determined Scruggs was the caller.

Nessel says she will “continue to take direct threats against public officials seriously.” Also on Tuesday Nessel announced charges against an Ohio woman who is accused of leaving threatening and racist voicemails for two state representatives last year.

As part of his sentence, Scruggs must abide by all recommendations of a mental health evaluation, including counseling and/or medication recommendations, the AG’s office said.

He was also ordered to have no contact with Judge Caretti and his staff. If Scruggs violates his terms of probation, he will be sentenced to jail time.