College Sports

Here’s the NCAA Tournament Schedule for Tuesday, March 15

Miami Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Dance kicks off in Dayton with two of the First Four games happening on Tuesday night. No. 16 Texas A&M-CC kicked off the NCAA Tournament against No. 16 Texas Southern at 6:40, and will be followed by the contest between No. 12 Indiana and No. 12 Wyoming....

www.miamiherald.com

The Spun

Video Of Arkansas Cheerleader Goes Viral: Fans React

A video of a University of Arkansas cheerleader went viral during an NCAA Tournament game this weekend. No. 2 seed Duke and No. 5 seed Arkansas battled it out with a trip to the Final Four on the line on Saturday night. The Blue Devils took a 45-33 lead into the half and never looked back, storming to a 78-69 victory.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Indiana State
State
Wyoming State
CBS LA

USC Football Assistant Coach, Dave Nichol, Passes Away At 45

Dave Nichol, who joined USC's football team in December along with head coach Lincoln Riley, has passed away at 45, the university announced Friday.  Nichol, a native of Dallas, died in McKinney, Texas, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said in a university press release.  "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach.  He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams.  He will be dearly missed.  My thoughts and prayers are with his family.  We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."   Nichol was hired to be the Trojans' inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. He spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State.The university announced Monday that Nichol was going to step way from the team due to medical reasons. He is survived by his father, and brothers Robert and Jimmy.
LOS ANGELES, CA

