ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Japanese manufacturer designs the perfect truck bed camper with pop-up roof for off-road family adventures

By Gaurav Sood
yankodesign.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have not yet been able to zero down on a standalone RV because of confined space in your driveway; a truck bed camper should be that middle ground trade-off between having and not having an RV to camp in. If the idea of a sizable, affordable, and off-road truck...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 19

Slow joe gotta go
1d ago

no thank you our country can build it just as well as Japan or any other country let our Americans build it and then it will be American Products not other country I don't want other people's stuff I just want a Merica I'll say that again America

Reply(4)
10
Edward Smith
1d ago

I think they are a little late because Volkswagen had already made this in the 1960s.

Reply
6
Related
Motor1.com

Model Blending Wrangler And Gladiator Teased For Jeep Easter Safari

The latest teaser for a vehicle part of the annual Jeep Easter Safari offers an intriguing mystery because it mentions mixing together two models: the Wrangler and Gladiator. The accompanying image doesn't reveal the answer to the secret. According to Jeep:. Ever wonder what blending two mighty off-roaders like the...
CARS
Motorious

2000 Toyota Land Cruiser Is Great For Any Off-Roading Enthusiast

With enough clarence to clear any rocks, mud, or rough terrain with minimal modification and performance alike!. Japanese sports utility vehicles have been helpful in thousands of off-road situations ranging from rock climbs to mudding. Toyota made these cheap, reliable, and well-built creations of practical innovation to cross the rough terrain of rural Japan, making them the perfect car for anyone with a passion for exploration. Virtually every movie with some off-road transportation needs has had a Toyota or Nissan. There's a big reason for that: the little cars can be quite capable of traversing some insane terrain after only minimal modification. With this particular car, you'll be able to go anywhere you set your mind to as it sports plenty of performance numbers, body modifications, and ground clearance to keep your car running in the dirtiest of conditions.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Camper#Off Road#Adventurers#Camping#Vehicles#Japanese#Rv#Mystic#Daihatsu
BBC

Two octopuses spotted walking on a Ceredigion beach

Two octopuses were rescued by walkers after they were spotted crawling along a beach. The cephalopods had washed up at New Quay, Ceredigion, where they were found by Fran Fitzpatrick and Joshua Pedley. They had decided to see if there was anything interesting on the sands after Storm Franklin and...
ANIMALS
MotorBiscuit

‘Mutant Superhuman’ Has Body That Survives High-Speed Car Crash

In recent years, technologies greatly improved the safety of cars, lessening your chances of getting injured or killed in a car accident. These safety technologies are not foolproof, though. The human body still faces biological and physiological limitations. However, in Australia, a group of car crash specialists, an artist, and a doctor imagined what it would be like if this were not the case. They created a “mutant superhuman” with a body that could theoretically survive a high-speed car crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average age of cars still on the road in America is 12.1 years, according to IHS Markit. That is up from 9.6 years in 2002. And though not exactly by measure of years, the longest lasting car on the road is the Toyota Land Cruiser.  There are several reasons for the increased longevity of […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
yankodesign.com

These prefabricated homes are built to provide deployable shelter in the wake of natural disaster

A-Fold’s line of prefabricated homes come in two models and are designed to provide earthquake relief as well as to withstand a natural disaster. Ranging from disused shipping containers to DIY flat-pack houses, prefabricated homes provide an efficient way of building houses without losing the distinct charm of traditionally built homes. Designed in response to events like natural disasters, prefabricated homes can be built offsite and then transported without impacting the environment around them.
HOME & GARDEN
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Just Killed Its V8 Engine Option

Many motorheads believe that the rumble of a V8 is part of what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck. But one automaker disagrees: Toyota just killed its V8 engine. Every 2022 Toyota Tundra comes with a twin-turbocharged V6. Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a V8 truck?. No 2022 Toyota...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy