Grandfield man charged for assaults of officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Grandfield, Oklahoma man is charged with assaulting two Wichita Falls police officers in front of a motel on Monday night.

Wichita County Jail booking

Javier Escobedo has two counts of assault of an officer, one for resisting arrested and one for criminal trespass.

Police say they went to the Econo Lodge on Seymour Highway to investigate a disturbance. When they arrived, they say they saw Escobedo in the parking lot being aggressive toward family members.

The family told officers Escobedo had been barred from the premises earlier that day but was still there and refused to leave.

Officers say when they went to put in him custody, he got into his car and refused to come out. They say he became violent as they attempted to get him out and wrapped his arms around one officer’s head and held him in a headlock.

Then they say he began swinging fists at the officer and hit him in the head.

Another officer used his taser on Escobedo but said it had no effect. The officer tried to pull him out of the car and said Escobedo tried to punch both officers again and hit the second officer in the arm.

They eventually got him handcuffed and put him under arrest.

