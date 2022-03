The Lost City star Sandra Bullock is going to take a break for acting after this action comedy hits theaters. She talked to Entertainment Tonight Canada about her future plans. It seems like the beloved actress is looking forward to spending some time with her kids. Bullock is spending her days tending to 12-year-old Louis and 10-year-old Laila these days. Which is just fine by her. The pandemic gave a lot of people time to reflect on how they approached their careers. It seems like the actress doesn't see a reason to rush out and take on a bunch of different projects because of the time commitment necessary for just one. She told ET Canada that's it's truly a 24/7 job and that can be a long time to spend away from family.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO