Placer County, CA

Sheriff’s Office: 7 people lose nearly $600,000 to scammers in Placer County

By Jeremiah Martinez
 12 days ago

PLACER COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — Since January, seven people in Placer County have lost nearly a combined $600,000 to scammers, according to officials.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said scammers have been calling people impersonating a deputy or an employee from another local agency or company.

Officials said the most recent case occurred last week when a victim sent $18,000 in bitcoin to a scammer who pretended to be a deputy on the call.

Another case involved two victims sending thousands of dollars to scammers after believing their computer was infected with a virus. One of those victims lost $475,000 and the other was scammed out of $4,500, officials said.

According to authorities, another victim lost around $80,000 after being told he needed to renew his LifeLock membership. Officials said the victim was scammed out of his money after the suspect accessed his account.

To avoid being defrauded, officials urge the public to be aware of who is calling and think about what’s being asked of them. Officials say a deputy or an employee from another agency won’t ask for money in any form in exchange for dropping an arrest warrant, keeping electricity on or fixing an infected computer.

“Even if you don’t think it’s a scam, it’s okay to hang up and research the agency/company’s number yourself to confirm what the person over the phone is telling you,” officials said in the release.

If you’re not sure if a scammer is on the call, the Federal Trade Commission said there are four signs to identify a scam:

  • Scammers pretend to be from an organization you know.
  • Scammers say there’s a problem or a prize.
  • Scammers pressure you to act immediately.
  • Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way.

Scams can also come in the form of a text or email.

According to the Internal Revenue Service , people should not click on any links or open attachments from suspicious messages, especially during tax season.

If you’ve been scammed or suspicious of a scammer, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office urges filing an online report with your local law enforcement agency.

The FTC urges people to call their bank and/or your credit card company and report a scam online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Bidenis-pervertis
12d ago

I live in Placer County and I'm always getting scams over text messages saying my bank account is at risk or my computer has a virus. I text them back and tell them to meet me at the local park so I can take their knees out with a baseball bat.

