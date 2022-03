Sunday in Mesa, Mariners manager Scott Servais got his wish. Earlier in the day, he predicted round two of the young ones, George Kirby and Matt Brash, would be fun to watch. They were indeed, but Servais got even more as the offense – which featured what very well could be the opening day lineup – hit from top to bottom, and did so against one of the better starters in the division, Oakland’s Frankie Montas.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO