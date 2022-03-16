ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg police investigate after 40-year-old man dies from gunshot wound

By Dennis Bright
 12 days ago

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating after a man was shot to death early Tuesday evening.

Darius Davon Moore, 40, of Laurinburg, died in the emergency room at Scotland Memorial Hospital, police said.

Police were called about 6 p.m. to the area of Washington Street in Laurinburg to investigate a report of someone being shot. While responding, officers were told that the victim was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Laurinburg police detectives at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

IN THIS ARTICLE
