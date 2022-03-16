Laurinburg police investigate after 40-year-old man dies from gunshot wound

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating after a man was shot to death early Tuesday evening.

Darius Davon Moore, 40, of Laurinburg, died in the emergency room at Scotland Memorial Hospital, police said.

Police were called about 6 p.m. to the area of Washington Street in Laurinburg to investigate a report of someone being shot. While responding, officers were told that the victim was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Laurinburg police detectives at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.

💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.