ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate approves bill to make daylight saving time permanent

Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDoKh_0egHgWzw00
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (Elise Amendola)

WASHINGTON — The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year.

The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval from the House, and the signature of President Joe Biden, to become law.

"No more switching clocks, more daylight hours to spend outside after school and after work, and more smiles — that is what we get with permanent Daylight Saving Time,” Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, the original cosponsor of the legislation, said in a statement.

Markey was joined on the chamber floor by senators from both parties as they made the case for how making daylight saving time permanent would have positive effects on public health and the economy and even cut energy consumption.

“Changing the clock twice a year is outdated and unnecessary,” Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Americans want more sunshine and less depression — people in this country, all the way from Seattle to Miami, want the Sunshine Protection Act,” Sen. Patty Murray of Washington added.

Nearly a dozen states across the U.S. have already standardized daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time is defined as a period between spring and fall when clocks in most parts of the country are set one hour ahead of standard time. Americans last changed their clocks on Sunday. Standard time lasts for roughly four months in most of the country.

Members of Congress have long been interested in the potential benefits and costs of daylight saving time since it was first adopted as a wartime measure in 1942. The proposal will now go to the House, where the Energy and Commerce Committee had a hearing to discuss possible legislation last week.

Rep. Frank Pallone, the chairman of the committee, agreed in his opening statement at the hearing that it is “time we stop changing our clocks.” But he said he was undecided about whether daylight saving time or standard time is the way to go.

Markey said Tuesday, "Now, I call on my colleagues in the House of Representatives to lighten up and swiftly pass the Sunshine Protection Act.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I'm sick of this stuff': Biden tears into people blaming HIM for inflation and warns Democrats he will 'only have a veto pen' if they lose to Republicans in the midterms

President Joe Biden warned lawmakers attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Friday in Philadelphia that he'll have far less power next year if the Democrats lose Congress. 'This off-year election, in my view, may be the most important off-year election in modern history. Because we know what happens, we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

"Congress must move to impeach": Calls grow louder for Clarence Thomas to resign from Supreme Court

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign—or face impeachment proceedings—mounted late Thursday after text messages revealed that his wife urged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to aggressively pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Legal scholars and lawyers who know Justice Thomas say he can no longer ignore his wife’s activism

Recently reported text messages between ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could put additional scrutiny on the work of the court’s longest-serving member, according to legal experts and people who know the couple.On Thursday, CBS News and the Washington Post reported that Ms Thomas urged Mr Meadows and then-president Donald Trump to press on with challenges to the 2020 election long after it became clear Mr Trump had lost to Joe Biden.The text messages, which are now in the hands...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Pallone
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Markey
TheWrap

Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': It’s in Your Plan! (Video)

Fox News’ John Roberts stopped Sen. Rick Scott in his tracks Sunday when the Florida Republican tried to sidestep confronting questions about his controversial 11-step “Rescue America” plan by insisting the anchor was using “Democrat talking points.”. Roberts brought up Scott’s plan on “Fox News Sunday,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

5 things to know about proposed gas stimulus checks

Gas prices soared above $4 a gallon in the U.S. for the first time since 2008 after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. The national average price of gas per gallon is $4.236, up from $3.543 a month ago, according to the American Automobile Association. As countries around the world...
TRAFFIC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Parkland shooting survivors return to D.C., with a grim message

WASHINGTON - Jaclyn Corin, a survivor of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., hopes lawmakers will look out the U.S. Capitol windows on Thursday and see a grim representation of their failures. On the National Mall Thursday morning, activists used more than 1,100 body...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Economy#Standard Time#Ap Photo#Americans#House#Republican
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Opinion: When will we decide we must fix what we break?

MISD’s John Trischitti said it correctly – we have to quit putting ourselves in positions where we have to choose between bad and worse. The latest choice? Spend millions of dollars to keep the Young Women’s Leadership Academy (YWLA) at its current location or close Washington STEM and relocate YWLA to the Washington site. MISD’s board reached a logical conclusion – close Washington and re-distribute its student body. Washington, a school of choice, was not being chosen broadly by the community because it was failing to deliver acceptable academic results.
MIDLAND, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
581
Followers
497
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy