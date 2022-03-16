Angry Manchester United Fans Throw Objects At Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone

Paul Scholes hailed Simeone as the difference-maker but these fans were in no mood to show their appreciation.

Manchester United exited the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday after losing at home to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico's 1-0 victory on the night sealed a 2-1 win on aggregate and brought United back down to earth after Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics against Tottenham four days earlier.

It was a Diego Simeone masterclass. Atletico got in front thanks to a Renan Lodi header just before half-time and then managed the game brilliantly.

Former United midfielder Paul Scholes credited Simeone as the difference-maker, telling BT Sport: "Atletico are not a better team than Man United but they've got a better experienced coach.

"If he was coaching Man United they win that game."

Scholes may have been impressed by Simeone, but many United fans did not appear to be in the mood to show their appreciation.

Simeone ran towards the tunnel after the full-time whistle and was targeted with projectiles from fans in that corner of Old Trafford.

Various objects, including multiple cups and bottles, were angrily thrown in Simeone's general direction.

None of them appeared to hit Simeone though.

It seems that Ronaldo was not the only person in a United shirt who failed to land a single attempt on target.

United fans may have taken exception to Simeone leaving the dugout without shaking hands with opposite number Ralf Rangnick.

But Simeone has previously made it clear that does not like this common post-game ritual.

"I don't like the greeting after the match because they are the emotions of two sides in different emotional minds," he said in 2021, as reported by Yahoo .

"I know in the UK it is a custom and a sign of respect but I don't share it and I don't like the falseness it may include so I behave how I feel."