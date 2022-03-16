ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selena Gomez Developing New Series Based on ‘Sixteen Candles’

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 12 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Make a wish, because Selena Gomez is putting a Latinx spin on the John Hughes classic Sixteen Candles .

Together with collaborators Tanya Saracho and Gabriela Revilla Lugo, the pop star is developing a new half-hour sitcom titled 15 Candles , which will take a page from the 1984 coming-of-age movie starring Molly Ringwald.

According to Variety , the comedy series “will follow four young Latinas in high school, navigating feelings of invisibility while exploring what it means to leave childhood behind as quinceañera season approaches.” Gomez will serve as executive producer on the project, which is headed to NBC streamer Peacock , while Saracho and Lugo are both expected to write and executive produce.

The Latinx-inspired take on Sixteen Candles is hardly Gomez’s first foray into television production. From 2017 to 2020, the starlet executive produced the Netflix adaptation of 13 Reasons Why , and she’s currently pulling double duty as star and executive producer of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. (For her role as Mabel Mora, Gomez also received a Critics’ Choice Awards nomination for best actress in a comedy series.

The budding beauty mogul also used her appearance at Sunday’s awards show to get glam using Rare Beauty, the popular cosmetics line she launched in September 2020.

During this awards season, Gomez also served as a presenter at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, wearing an elegant black velvet gown by Oscar de la Renta and Bulgari diamonds. She ditched her shoes , however, after taking a tumble on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Why Molly Ringwald Is “So Happy” About Selena Gomez's 16 Candle Inspired-Series

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!. On March 15, it was announced that a new UCP for Peacock series 15 Candles, based on John Hughes' iconic movie 16 Candles with a Latinx twist, is in development. And now, in an exclusive interview, Molly Ringwald—who starred as leading-lady Samantha in the coming-of-age film—shared her thoughts on the production.
TV SHOWS
Miami Herald

Selena Gomez’s Arrow Earring Is Made With 154 Diamonds

Selena Gomez has always been one to experiment with her personal style and lately it has gotten good. Like, really good. Stepping out in modern-chic suits and dazzling on red carpets in standout dresses, we can’t help but admire her ever-evolving look. Kicking off her career as a child...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Was Breathtaking in a Ruby Cape Dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Selena Gomez let the world have another rare glimpse of her award season style at the Critics’ Choice Awards tonight, and it was red-hot and gorgeous. The Only Murders in the Building actress stepped out in a custom ruby cape dress by Louis Vuitton for the Los Angeles ceremony. Gomez was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on the show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Ringwald
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Selena
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith Wears Larger Than Life Navy Gown To Match Will Smith At The SAG Awards

Jada Pinkett-Smith and hubby Will Smith showed up in some serious style for the SAG Awards on Sunday, both looking chic and sleek in matching, moody navy and black. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith just arrived to the 2022 SAG Awards and the husband-and-wife duo never looked better! Jada rocked a stunning midnight navy blue vintage Gareth Pugh gown with cutoff sleeves and black sleeves underneath. The gown, which featured a dramatic lower half and tighter fitted bodice, also had a turtleneck where Jada overlaid a beautiful sparkling necklace.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Fiery Cut-Out Bodysuit At SXSW—She's A Total Knock Out In This Sexy Look!

Sandra Bullock, 57, is no stranger to head-turning red carpet looks (remember her skintight, crystal jumpsuit last December at The Unforgivable premiere?) Naturally, the Miss Congeniality icon continued her string of stunning outfits at SXSW in Austin, Texas last week in a bright-red, oversized blazer with wide-leg, drawstring matching pants and our favorite item— a fitted bodysuit with twisting details that revealed ab-baring cut-outs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Look: Uncensored Video Of Will Smith, Chris Rock Fight

An uncensored video of The Oscars incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock has surfaced on social media on Sunday night. Whatever happened between Smith and Rock appears to be genuine. Rock reportedly made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada, being in “G.I. Jane” due to her bald head. Jada...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Nbc#Peacock#Hulu#Only Murders
E! News

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock After Comedian Makes Dig at Jada Pinkett Smith

Don't mess with Will Smith. Chris Rock learned that lesson during the Oscars 2022 ceremony on Sunday, March 27, when the King Richard star confronted him onstage after he had made a dig at Jada Pinkett Smith, who struggles with alopecia. The heated exchange came after Rock, 57, made a reference to Pinkett Smith's shaved head, joking, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?"
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Glows With Will Smith In A Deep Green Gown With Massive Train At The Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith sparkled alongside her Best Actor hopeful hubby Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet!. Jada Pinkett Smith has been by her husband, Will Smith‘s side all awards season long, and she wasn’t going to miss the biggest one of the year — the Oscars! The Red Table Talk host wore a stunning deep green gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured a massive, full train and the bodice was tight and ruched through the center. Will looked handsome in a dapper suit for the evening.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Selena Gomez's Critics' Choice Awards Ponytail Is Simplicity at Its Finest

Selena Gomez kept it classic at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards. The star, who was up for best actress in a comedy series, attended the award show on March 13 wearing a red Louis Vuitton dress, which she paired with rosy makeup and a sleek ponytail. In a decidedly not rare move, Gomez's makeup was done entirely using products from her own Rare Beauty brand.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Selena Gomez Wears Red Carpet Red at the Critics' Choice Awards

Selena Gomez has arrived at the Critics' Choice Awards. Wearing a stunning shade of red to match the carpet, Gomez posed in a halter-neck gown custom-made by Louis Vuitton. The silk creation came with a matching scarf as a train, affixed by a sparkly ring. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek, low pony, drawing attention to her statement arrow earring, which she paired with gorgeous silver jewelry, all from Boucheron. Gomez is nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her performance in "Only Murders in the Building" alongside Elle Fanning, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sandra Oh, Issa Rae, and Jean Smart.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Rare Beauty: Where to Buy Selena Gomez’s Makeup From the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Selena Gomez is proving that Rare Beauty is perfect for the red carpet. The singer stunned in a gorgeous red Louis Vuitton cape dress accessorized with a Boucheron Flèche arrow diamond earring and makeup from her beauty line during the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 13). Gomez’s makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, shared a full product...
MAKEUP
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Appears to Wipe Away Tears After Death Of Friend Taylor Hawkins: Photos

Miley was on her way to the show she had dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died a day before in his hotel room. The show must go on! Miley Cyrus was spotted heading to her concert in Brazil on Saturday (March 27), just hours after the news of Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death had shaken her up. The pop star — who was headlining Lollapalooza Brazil alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — was snapped in an SUV appearing to wipe tears away from her eyes. Miley was scheduled to perform Saturday night, with the Foo Fighters taking over on Sunday — but the remaining members of the band has already flown home to Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer Premieres During 2022 Oscars: Watch

Click here to read the full article. The newest trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians teases more of what fans will see this season, which debuts on Hulu on April 14. The latest 30-second clip, which aired during Sunday night’s (March 27) Oscars, shows glimpses of footage from Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner’s recent pregnancy and Kim Kardashian’s relationship with ex-husband Kanye West. It also touches upon a little Vogue cover family drama. A previous trailer for the show revealed that Kourtney and Travis are ready to have a baby together, and hinted that Kim would be addressing her romance with SNL star Pete Davidson — so it seems there’s plenty of dramatic material to come this season. Watch the latest trailer for the new season of The Kardashians below. More from BillboardShawn Mendes Wears First-Ever Classic Tuxedo Red Carpet Look at His First OscarsTravis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Hit the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet in BlackDoja Cat Returns to Twitter After Appearing to 'Quit' Music: 'I Need to Give More'
MOVIES
People

Will Smith Talks with Bradley Cooper and Denzel Washington After Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars

After Will Smith hit Chris Rock on the 94th Academy Awards stage, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry and Denzel Washington could all be seen conferring with the King Richard star. According to PEOPLE staffers inside as well as photos from the Dolby Theater on Sunday night show Cooper, 47, with his hand on Smith's shoulder, while the actor-rapper, 53, has his hand lightly touching Cooper's waist.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Spaces On ‘Hoedown Throwdown’ Lyrics While Celebrating 16th ‘Hannah-Versary’

Click here to read the full article. It’s been a wild week for Miley Cyrus. From her triumphant set — and joking Joe Jonas diss – at Lollapalooza Chile, to a sweet message shared with her fans, assurances that she was okay after the plane she was flying in got struck by lightning and a moving bathtub version of “Stay” for fans in Paraguay who missed out seeing her due to wild weather. It’s a lot. But if there’s anything Cyrus knows it’s that her Smilers are the reason she gets to do what she does, so on Thursday night (March...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker & SZA ‘No Love’ Remix: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B brings some Bodak Yellow flavoring to a fresh cut of Summer Walker and SZA‘s “No Love.” Running to 4 minutes 30 seconds, the “extended version” sees Cardi drop a few new lines in the opening verse. This time, the New York rapper isn’t spitting out lyrics. She inserts them into this gooey R&B number. On the remix, she gently raps: “‘Cause you been playin’ I’ve been loyal, no questions, boy/ I’ve been ten toes down (Ten toes down)/ Had communications with n—– that wanna be around.” Queen Cardi was bursting with excitement ahead of...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

286
Followers
607
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy