Los Angeles, CA

Alleged Robbery Attempt Leaves Victim with Gunshot Wound

Key News Network
 12 days ago

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during an alleged robbery attempt in a parking lot in North Hollywood Monday night.

LAFD paramedics transported the wounded victim to a local area hospital. Keith Johnson / KNN

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel and Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 5400 block on Tujunga Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting.

When units arrived at the location, a victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg in the 4th floor parking lot. The victim stated that someone was trying to commit a robbery on him.

The victim was transported by LAFD paramedics to a local hospital.

A suspect was not found. LAPD is investigating the incident.

