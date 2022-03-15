ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders re-sign safety Bobby McCain for 2 years, $11M

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qL6DY_0egHgOBM00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders agreed to terms Tuesday on a new contract with safety Bobby McCain, a deal that is worth $11 million over the next two seasons.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the contract in an email to The Associated Press.

The 28-year-old started 16 games and played in 17 for Washington last season after joining the team in free agency a year ago. He finished with a career-high four interceptions and 63 tackles.

McCain spent his first six NFL seasons with Miami. Keeping McCain comes after Washington released veteran safety Landon Collins and lost starting right guard Brandon Scherff to Jacksonville in free agency.

The Commanders already made their big offseason splash by agreeing to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, trimming their available salary cap space to just under $5.9 million.

The number grew when Washington released Collins midway through an $84 million, six-year contract. Collins, who was often used as a third safety in more of a linebacker role while on the field with McCain and Kamren Curl, reportedly refused to take a pay cut to stay.

Overhauls are happening on either side of the ball for Washington, which lost pass-catching back J.D. McKissic to Buffalo, according to multiple reports. McKissic was a favorite of coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who is expected to receive a contract extension while turning his attention to his latest project of rejuvenating Wentz's career.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

Packers Make Decision On Wide Receiver Allen Lazard

The Green Bay Packers finally resolved their major offseason dilemmas by placing the franchise tag on Davante Adams and signing a massive deal to end a long-running saga with Aaron Rodgers. Now they have to build a roster around those two superstars. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Packers tendered...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jaguars make $30 million splash for former Rams CB Darious Williams

The Jacksonville Jaguars are spending big in free agency. They’re showing a significant desire to get out of the basement of the NFL and put a strong team around Trevor Lawrence. After surrounding their franchise quarterback with a new cast of supporting players, they made a move to bolster their defense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Washington Commanders#The Associated Press
NBC Sports

Commanders release guard Ereck Flowers

The Commanders will need two new starting guards for the 2022 NFL season. Washington has released guard Ereck Flowers, the team officially announced on Wednesday. The move comes just two days after Washington's five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff agreed to a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. By releasing...
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders re-sign wide receiver Cam Sims

The Washington Commanders quietly re-signed wide receiver Cam Sims to a one-year deal worth $3 million on Wednesday, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. The 26-year-old Sims has played all four seasons of his NFL career in Washington. In 2021, Sims played in 14 games, making three starts, and he caught 15 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy