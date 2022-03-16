ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today show host Karl Stefanovic hints there's 'trouble in paradise' for co-host Allison Langdon's marriage

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

She has been married to husband Michael Willesee Jr for 13 years.

But on Wednesday, Allison Langdon's Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic hinted there's 'trouble in paradise' for her marriage.

The pair were discussing how the ban on cruise ships in Australia is likely to end on April 17 with Queensland correspondent Jess Millward, when Karl made a joke about Ally's marriage to Michael.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDHCA_0egHgNId00
'That's interesting': Today show host Karl Stefanovic has hinted there's 'trouble in paradise' for Allison Langdon's marriage

'I've cleared all of June and July [for a trip]. We've have spoken to our husbands and they are so happy to stay at home with the kids,' Ally said.

Karl questioned: 'Why wouldn't you want to take your husbands without the kids? That's interesting.'

'It's just girl time,' she explained, before Karl added: 'Trouble in paradise maybe.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3roQFH_0egHgNId00
'Trouble in paradise?' The pair were discussing how the ban on cruise ships in Australia is likely to end on April 17 with Queensland correspondent Jess Millward, when Karl joked about Ally's marriage to Michael

'Yes that's it,' Ally said before the pair burst into laughter.

Allison and Michael, who is the son of late journalist Mike Willesee, tied the knot in Noosa, Queensland, in 2008.

They are parents to two children, son Mack, five, and daughter Scout, three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NntT0_0egHgNId00
Love story: Allison and Michael, who is the son of late journalist Mike Willesee, tied the knot in Noosa, Queensland, in 2008

Mike died in 2019 at the age of 76 following a battle with throat cancer.

Michael used to be a journalist and TV producer but is now an executive at Westpac.

The Willesee family legacy is well-known, with Mike Sr helping create Channel Nine's A Current Affair program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqNWN_0egHgNId00
Family: They are parents to two children, son Mack, five, and daughter Scout, three

