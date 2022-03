Shortly after the sales, Zebec launched the token on different exchanges, making it accessible to buyers. Zebec recently concluded its token sales that generated $28 million from private and public investors. Zebec is a DeFi technology that ensures timely, uninterrupted payment processes and streams in Solana. The Zebec Protocol had Zebec Payroll as its first application. The payroll is a tax-compliant on-chain processing system that allows workers to be paid with different stable coins and digital currencies without limitations. It also renders crypto-related and financial services, including yield farming and automated dollar-cost averaging.

