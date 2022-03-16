ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

High Gas Prices Could Boost E-Scooter and E-Bike Ridership, Bird CEO Says

By Keerthi Vedantam
dot.LA
dot.LA
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Co1wS_0egHeori00

Electric scooter startup Bird more than doubled its revenues in 2021 as pandemic restrictions eased and riders returned to its shared micromobility network, while CEO Travis VanderZanden talked up the possibility of high gas prices forcing drivers to consider its electric vehicles instead.

On Tuesday, the Santa Monica-based company reported fourth-quarter revenues of $54 million that were up 126% from the same period in 2020. Likewise, Bird's full-year 2021 revenues of $205 million more than doubled the nearly $95 million that it generated in 2020. The startup continued to bleed money, however, with a net loss of nearly $40 million in the fourth quarter contributing to total losses exceeding $208 million last year.

Bird’s surging revenues were driven by rebounding ridership, with its total number of rides increasing more than 100% year-on-year in the fourth quarter “despite macro-related headwinds including the surge in Omicron cases late in the period,” VanderZanden said in the company’s earnings release.

With gas prices escalating thanks to inflation and geopolitical factors like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, VanderZanden noted on an earnings call Tuesday that those conditions could benefit Bird by spurring more drivers to eschew their gas-powered cars in favor of electric bikes and scooters.

“While nobody likes high gas prices, and we obviously don’t like how we got here, we do think elevated gas prices will likely accelerate transition to affordable microelectric vehicles such as Bird,” he said.

The company provided a 2022 revenue guidance of between $34 million to $36 million for its ongoing first quarter and at least $350 million for the full year, with both figures falling short of analyst expectations. Bird became a publicly traded company in November after merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and now trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BRDS.

Investors appeared to be underwhelmed by the company’s revenue guidance: Bird shares were down more than 6% in after-hours trading Tuesday after closing at $3.50.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dot.LA

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

This is the web version of dot.LA’s daily newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. Electric car owners reveling in their immunity to stratospheric gas prices now have something else to look forward to: A $400 debit card—or even two, for folks with more than one vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Snap Buys NextMind To Bolster Its AR Hardware Research

Social media giant Snap has bought NextMind, a Paris-based neuro-tech company that builds mind-controlled headbands, for an undisclosed amount. The Santa Monica-based company said Wednesday that NextMind will bolster its augmented reality (AR) research. The NextMind team, which will remain in Paris, will work with Snap’s hardware research arm, Snap Lab, which develops AR technologies like Snap’s Spectacles glasses.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Santa Monica, CA
Cars
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Traffic
Santa Monica, CA
Business
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: Stratolaunch Has a New CEO, Former Apple TV Exec Joins NRG

Moves, our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.LA). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Microsoft Says It Won’t Block Activision Labor Unions

A Microsoft executive has said the company “will not stand in the way” of efforts by Activision Blizzard employees to create a labor union—though they stopped short of saying it would voluntarily recognize the first labor union at a major AAA video game publisher. On Thursday, Microsoft...
LABOR ISSUES
dot.LA

The Number of New Female-Founded Unicorns Quadrupled in 2021

Sign up for dot.LA's daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California's tech, startup and venture capital scene. 2021 was a banner year for female-founded unicorns—and at first glance, this year is on track to deliver more of the same, according to what appears to be a heartening analysis from Crunchbase. But is the future as rosy for women founders as the numbers would have you believe?
ECONOMY
dot.LA

Neo-Bank Dave Lands $100 Million FTX Investment To Grow Crypto Presence

Sign up for dot.LA's daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California's tech, startup and venture capital scene. Two months after going public on the Nasdaq, digital banking app Dave is doubling down on its cryptocurrency plans after receiving a new $100 million investment from crypto exchange FTX. The...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Birds#Bike#Electric Bikes#Scooter#Vehicles#Omicron
dot.LA

Gamefam Raises $25 Million to Bring Brands into the Metaverse

West Hollywood-based video game studio Gamefam has raised a $25 million Series A round to fuel its business of linking Roblox game developers to brands looking to advertise to Generation Z audiences. Konvoy Ventures, a VC firm based in Denver, led the round and was joined by investors Play Ventures,...
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Santa Barbara Cybersecurity Startups Are Having a Moment

Two cybersecurity startups that call Santa Barbara home have announced sizable Series B funding rounds. Theta Lake, which makes security software for companies that use Zoom, Slack and similar tools to communicate, unveiled a $50 million Series B led by Boston-based Battery Ventures on Tuesday. Other noteworthy names—including Silicon Valley-based Lightspeed Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Zoom and Cisco Investments—also chipped in on the round, which takes Theta Lake’s total funding raised to $70 million.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
dot.LA

Techstars LA Unveils Health Care-Heavy Spring 2022 Accelerator Class

Sign up for dot.LA's daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California's tech, startup and venture capital scene. In recent years, Techstars Los Angeles managing director Matt Kozlov has witnessed local investors pour more and more capital into health care startups across the region. It’s this sector—not entertainment or the creator economy—that he hopes to spotlight through the startup incubator’s next accelerator program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
dot.LA

1Question Aims to Gamify Educational Screen Time

After the pandemic shuttered schools and social activities, screen time among children nearly doubled as digital devices became their sole source of education, recreation and social activities. The obsession with screens was noted in the Elnekave household, where husband-and-wife duo Issac and Ann watched their children grow increasingly attached to...
VIDEO GAMES
dot.LA

Rising Gas Prices Are Driving Up Electric Vehicle Sales—But Also Prices

Sign up for dot.LA’s daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. As inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine causes gas prices to creep north of $7 per gallon in some parts of Los Angeles, more drivers are considering electric vehicles as an alternative. But for many EV manufacturers, supply chain challenges and production delays are gridlocking their ability to capitalize on the rising demand.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Netflix Buys Its Third Gaming Studio in Six Months

Netflix is continuing its expansion into the world of gaming with the acquisition of yet another mobile game developer, Boss Fight Entertainment. On Thursday, the streaming giant announced it is buying Texas-based Boss Fight as it looks to “build out our in-house creative development team” on the gaming side. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Video Learning Startup Raises $29 Million To Tackle Post-Pandemic Education

With America facing an ongoing, pandemic-induced teacher shortage, schools in poorer communities are feeling the pinch the most. As a result, some have stopped offering classes deemed “non-essential,” such as art, music and AP-level courses. “Your zip code and your parents’ socioeconomic status really dictate your high school...
NFL
dot.LA

Bambee Raises $30 Million to Give Small Businesses HR Help

Sign up for dot.LA's daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California's tech, startup and venture capital scene. Bambee, a Los Angeles-based startup that takes care of human resources for small- and medium-sized businesses, has raised $30 million in new funding to scale up its HR tools and staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

The Ultimate LA Guide To The Metaverse

Sly Lee, Isaac Castro and Mauricio Teran have spent the last seven years building a machine that can fuse the virtual world with the real one. Long before the “metaverse” became a buzzword, the co-founders of Marina del Rey-based Emerge envisioned a future when people could touch what’s behind their electronic screens. Friends would high-five while playing virtual reality (VR) games. Artists might mold digital clay with their bare hands. Loved ones could hug or grasp each other's shoulders from miles away to express themselves—without words or emojis.
TECHNOLOGY
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy