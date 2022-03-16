ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Norton research clinic picked to study respiratory disease in adults

By Jennifer Baileys
WLKY.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Infectious Diseases Institute in Louisville has been chosen for a one-of-a-kind study in the United States focused on RSV in adults. The Norton site is also the only one selected in the country. "We're learning how sneaky and pesky respiratory viruses can be," said...

WRDW-TV

Clemson researchers discover cause of deadly dog disease

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Researchers with Clemson University say they’ve found a genetic cause of a disorder that can sometimes kill dogs. Congenital idiopathic megaesophagus, also known as CIM, is often found in German shepherds but other breeds are susceptible including Labrador retrievers, great Danes, dachshunds, and miniature schnauzers.
CLEMSON, SC
PsyPost

New study sheds light on the evolutionary origin of disgust toward older adults

According to a series of three studies, there is a stronger negative emotional and avoidance reaction toward unfamiliar – compared to familiar – older adults, confirming source effects of disgust toward this population. However, there were no moderating effects of filial piety – i.e., the virtue of respect towards elders. This research was published in Evolutionary Psychology.
HEALTH
Midland Daily News

Haqqani: Parkinson’s disease increases stimulate research

Almost 60,000 new cases of Parkinson’s disease are diagnosed in the United States each year. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, that number exceeds new U.S. diagnoses of multiple sclerosis, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS) and muscular dystrophy. It is estimated that 1 million people are currently living with Parkinson’s and that number is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030.
MIDLAND, MI
Medical News Today

Young adults with serious mental health conditions are at risk of heart disease

A new study finds that people with serious mental health conditions have an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease throughout adulthood. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for people with serious mental illness. The long-term risk of heart disease over 30 years more than doubles for people with serious...
MENTAL HEALTH
WISH-TV

Dog owners warned of contagious respiratory disease in South Florida

MIAMI (WFOR) — Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex, or its acronym CIRDC. “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like...
MIAMI, FL
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical genetics of Charcot"“Marie"“Tooth disease

Recent research in the field of inherited peripheral neuropathies (IPNs) such as Charcot"“Marie"“Tooth (CMT) disease has helped identify the causative genes provided better understanding of the pathogenesis, and unraveled potential novel therapeutic targets. Several reports have described the epidemiology, clinical characteristics, molecular pathogenesis, and novel causative genes for CMT/IPNs in Japan. Based on the functions of the causative genes identified so far, the following molecular and cellular mechanisms are believed to be involved in the causation of CMTs/IPNs: myelin assembly, cytoskeletal structure, myelin-specific transcription factor, nuclear related, endosomal sorting and cell signaling, proteasome and protein aggregation, mitochondria-related, motor proteins and axonal transport, tRNA synthetases and RNA metabolism, and ion channel-related mechanisms. In this article, we review the epidemiology, genetic diagnosis, and clinicogenetic characteristics of CMT in Japan. In addition, we discuss the newly identified novel causative genes for CMT/IPNs in Japan, namely MME and COA7. Identification of the new causes of CMT will facilitate in-depth characterization of the underlying molecular mechanisms of CMT, leading to the establishment of therapeutic approaches such as drug development and gene therapy.
SCIENCE
UPI News

More adults living longer, disability-free lives, study shows

Older adults may not only be living longer, but better as well, according to a new British study. Researchers found that since the 1990s, British adults age 65 and up have been enjoying more years living independently, free of disability. That's despite the fact that many chronic health conditions have...
DIABETES
WFMY NEWS2

Fewer women take part in clinical trials for heart disease

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cardiovascular disease is the leading killer of women worldwide. Despite the statistics, women only represent 38-percent of research participants in clinical trials for heart disease. Dr. Kardie Tobb, a non-invasive cardiologist with Cone Health, is raising the issue on a national stage. Her commentary, Underrepresentation of...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Study: Too much napping could be a sign of early dementia in adults

UNDATED (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - A new study is linking excessive napping to early dementia in adults. The study was published Thursday in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association. Researchers looked at data from the Rush Memory and Aging Project. The data had been gathered over the span...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Why are children less affected than adults by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection?

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. An adequate immune response to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is crucial to not only clear the virus but also prevent tissue immunopathology. Because children generally experience a milder course of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) than adults, it is important to characterize the immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in children. In an analysis of 91 children (3"“11 years old) and 154 adults (20"“71 years old), including 35 and 81 SARS-CoV-2 seropositive participants, respectively, Dowell et al. [1]. showed that COVID-19 convalescent children had more robust humoral immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and endemic human coronaviruses (hCoVs) than convalescent adults. Notably, antibodies cross-reactive to beta-hCoVs were specific for the S2 domain of the spike protein, which is highly conserved among hCoVs, but not for the S1 domain; these cross-reactive antibodies contribute to the higher SARS-CoV-2-specific titer in children. This finding was emphasized by the lower titers of four hCoV-specific antibodies in seronegative children than in adults. Spike-specific T-cell responses were also higher in children, and even SARS-CoV-2-seronegative children showed prominent cellular immune responses to alpha- and beta-hCoVs. SARS-CoV-2-specific T-cell responses in children showed a differential cytokine response with markedly reduced production of IL-2, suggesting a more highly differentiated functional response in children than in adults. Indeed, at 6 months after primary infection, the majority of spike-specific CD8+ T cells in children had an IL-2âˆ’IFN-Î³+TNF+ phenotype. Moreover, the stronger adaptive response in children was maintained for at least 6 months after COVID-19 and exhibited broad activity against numerous variants of concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNYT

Study: Older adults who nap may increase Alzheimer's risk

Do you take a lot of naps during the day? A new study finds that could be a problem. Scientists tracked sleep data in patients for two weeks. Researchers found older adults who napped at least once a day or more than an hour a day were 40% more likely to develop Alzheimer's.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Lima News

Care Access opens doors to clinical studies

LIMA — Care Access, a national health care company focused on increasing access to clinical trials, has opened a patient access center at 825 West Market Street. Tyler Miller, the Director of Patient Access, said, “This community raised me and set me up to be able to do the things I’m doing around the country, and I wanted to bring that back to this community. Care Access is all about bringing access to those cutting edge clinical trials to communities where people in those communities who don’t typically have access can come right here to get access to those trials.”
LIMA, OH
WLKY.com

UofL Health announces major $144 million expansion of downtown hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is announcing a major, multi-million dollar expansion of its downtown hospital. A new seven-story tower will anchor a $144 million expansion and upgrade to UofL Health – UofL Hospital. UofL Health officials say the project will increase the hospital’s operating capacity...
LOUISVILLE, KY

