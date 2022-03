(The Center Square) – Maine's unemployment rate remained largely unchanged in January after adding about 3,500 new jobs, according to a monthly state report. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month was largely unchanged from December's 4.1% rate, which was revised from a previous estimate of 4.7%, the Maine Department of Labor said. The stagnant job growth reflects a tight labor market that's being fueled by staffing shortages and rising inflation which are putting a squeeze on many business owners.

MAINE STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO