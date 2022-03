With the necessity of working at home, most of us spent the last two years expanding our loungewear and athleisure collection. But now that office life is right around the corner, it's time to fill our legging and sweatshirt-filled closet with back-to-work staples. So, if you've found yourself in need of a wardrobe refresh before you restart your daily commute, look no further than Nordstrom Rack's Work Wardrobe Sale.

