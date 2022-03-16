ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

With support of NBA dad, Ron Harper Jr. has developed into Rutgers’ leader

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfgjw_0egHaEQW00
Ron Harper Jr. is averaging 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds this season for Rutgers. AP

DAYTON — Ron Harper saw the work ethic. He saw the natural ability. He saw how well his son, Ron Harper Jr., understood the game.

It will come, he repeatedly told him. Don’t worry about where you are now. Just keep working. You’re a late bloomer.

“I saw him before he saw himself,” the five-time NBA champion told The Post in a phone interview. “I didn’t look at where he was at. … I looked at what he’s going to become. I know the game. I’ve been around it. I saw the work he did. I had confidence in what he could become.”

His son has proven him right.

Overlooked and under-recruited as a sub-150 prospect out of New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep, Ron Jr. has steadily progressed at Rutgers, improving each season. On Tuesday, the wing-forward reached another milestone: The 11th player in school history to be recognized as an Associated Press All-American.

The 6-foot-6 Franklin Lakes, N.J., native could become the first Scarlet Knight to win the Haggerty Award, given to the top player in the area, since Quincy Douby in 2006. Most important to him, he has keyed Rutgers’ return to the national stage, its first time reaching consecutive NCAA Tournaments since 1975-76 after it ended a tournament drought of 30 years last March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486zRi_0egHaEQW00
Ron Harper Jr.

The road wasn’t necessarily an easy one. His last name brought a lot of unwanted pressure and unfair expectations. He was told he would never be as good as his famous father. Ron, though, helped by advising his son to ignore the noise. By telling Ron Jr. he was rooting for him to be the best Harper eased that burden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6fTp_0egHaEQW00
Ron Harper Sr. with the Lakers in 2001.

“Growing older, maturing, becoming my own man, it’s gotten better, gotten easier,” said Ron Jr., who is averaging a team-best 15.6 points per game, along with 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a career-high mark of 39 percent 3-point shooting. “But he has a lot of great tips, a lot of great advice. He’s everything that I want to be. He knows how to get there and he shared a lot of advice with me.”

There are similarities between the two in that they both developed late. Ron didn’t play high school basketball until his junior year after getting cut as a freshman. His son was not a prized prospect in high school. They are different players. Ron was a gifted athlete who could soar above other players. Ron Jr. is a far better shooter than his old man ever was.

“I used to tease him when he was in high school, ‘If I had your jump shot, I would be still playing in the NBA,’” joked Ron, who spent 15 years in the league and was a first-round pick (eighth overall) of the Cavaliers in 1986.

Ron has attended just 10 games this year, mostly because he wants to keep the spotlight on his son. This is his time. His team. His opportunity. The elder Harper doesn’t want the attention. When he feels like his son needs him, he shows up. He will be in attendance Wednesday night when Rutgers meets Notre Dame in an NCAA Tournament First Four game, back home in Dayton where he grew up, and the former NBA star can’t wait. Seeing his child excel on the court is right up there among his greatest accomplishments.

Betting on March Madness 2022?

“It’s like I’m getting an NBA championship, seeing him play and seeing the fun that the kid has,” Ron said. “It’s very enjoyable. It’s a blessing to see how far he came and how much work he put into it, and how much he’s starting to believe in himself.

“It’s awesome. It’s a dream to see your kid follow your footsteps. I laid the blueprint, he put the work in.”

When Rutgers’ season is over, Harper Jr. will have a decision to make: Return to school for his final year of eligibility or chase his professional dreams. His basketball story isn’t close to complete.

“I still think he’s got a lot more to show and to prove,” Ron said. “I don’t think it’s over with yet. I tell him today, ‘You haven’t scratched half [the surface],’ and I believe that.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Arkansas Cheerleader Goes Viral: Fans React

A video of a University of Arkansas cheerleader went viral during an NCAA Tournament game this weekend. No. 2 seed Duke and No. 5 seed Arkansas battled it out with a trip to the Final Four on the line on Saturday night. The Blue Devils took a 45-33 lead into the half and never looked back, storming to a 78-69 victory.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Harper
Person
Quincy Douby
CBS LA

USC Football Assistant Coach, Dave Nichol, Passes Away At 45

Dave Nichol, who joined USC's football team in December along with head coach Lincoln Riley, has passed away at 45, the university announced Friday.  Nichol, a native of Dallas, died in McKinney, Texas, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said in a university press release.  "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach.  He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams.  He will be dearly missed.  My thoughts and prayers are with his family.  We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."   Nichol was hired to be the Trojans' inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. He spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State.The university announced Monday that Nichol was going to step way from the team due to medical reasons. He is survived by his father, and brothers Robert and Jimmy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#March Madness#Dayton#The Post#Ncaa Tournaments
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy