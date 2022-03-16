Sharna Burgess shares an emotional video telling her late father she is pregnant with Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child together, and on Tuesday, she shared an emotional video with clips of when they first found out. Included in the montage, was the touching moment they told her father Eric Burgess , who unfortunately, passed away a month later. Eric looked overcome with joy in the video, and Sharna explained with text overlay, “My dad loved Brian and shared with me how grateful he was that I found an amazing man. And when he found out he was finally a grandfather, he hugged us both and said ‘that’s magic.”

Sharna found out she was pregnant on October 29, 2022. “I can’t watch this without crying. It’s the handshake between Bri and my Dad that gets me every time. Can a heart be broken and full at the same time about the same moment? Mine feels that way,” she wrote in the caption.

“3 months to go until I step into the role of Parent. I have no idea what I’m doing but I’m surrounded by people that do. People I love and trust deeply. And, I trust my own instincts and nurturing nature. I know I’m meant for this. I’m meant for him,” the Dancing with the Stars professional continued.

Sharna shared the heartbreaking news of her father’s passing in an Instagram post on Monday, January 31. Eric was born May 15, 1949, and he passed away on January 28. “I’ll never be able to find the right words to do this justice so I’ll use the words of someone else, ‘There are far better things ahead than those we leave behind,’“ she wrote quoting C.S Lewis. “I hope with all my heart this is true for you. Journey well Dad, may you go with Spirit, courage and love onto your next. Thank you, I love you, I miss you,” she added.

Sharna and Green will be celebrating two years together in October. While it’ll be the first child for Sharna, she has been spending time with Green’s three children, whom he shares with his ex-wife Megan Fox.

Last year in May, the 43-year-old shared a photo of Sharna in the pool with Noah,9, Bodhi,8, and Journey,5. “Pool days,” he captioned the pic, which prompted the dancer to comment, “The best days.”