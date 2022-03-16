ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sharna Burgess shares an emotional video telling her late father she is pregnant with Brian Austin Green

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaiD0_0egHa2v300

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child together, and on Tuesday, she shared an emotional video with clips of when they first found out. Included in the montage, was the touching moment they told her father Eric Burgess , who unfortunately, passed away a month later. Eric looked overcome with joy in the video, and Sharna explained with text overlay, “My dad loved Brian and shared with me how grateful he was that I found an amazing man. And when he found out he was finally a grandfather, he hugged us both and said ‘that’s magic.”


Sharna found out she was pregnant on October 29, 2022. “I can’t watch this without crying. It’s the handshake between Bri and my Dad that gets me every time. Can a heart be broken and full at the same time about the same moment? Mine feels that way,” she wrote in the caption.

“3 months to go until I step into the role of Parent. I have no idea what I’m doing but I’m surrounded by people that do. People I love and trust deeply. And, I trust my own instincts and nurturing nature. I know I’m meant for this. I’m meant for him,” the Dancing with the Stars professional continued.

RELATED:

Brian Austin Green has finally moved on from Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green shares pictures with his exes for ‘International Women’s Day’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly name their first child Whiskey


Sharna shared the heartbreaking news of her father’s passing in an Instagram post on Monday, January 31. Eric was born May 15, 1949, and he passed away on January 28. “I’ll never be able to find the right words to do this justice so I’ll use the words of someone else, ‘There are far better things ahead than those we leave behind,’“ she wrote quoting C.S Lewis. “I hope with all my heart this is true for you. Journey well Dad, may you go with Spirit, courage and love onto your next. Thank you, I love you, I miss you,” she added.


Sharna and Green will be celebrating two years together in October. While it’ll be the first child for Sharna, she has been spending time with Green’s three children, whom he shares with his ex-wife Megan Fox.

Last year in May, the 43-year-old shared a photo of Sharna in the pool with Noah,9, Bodhi,8, and Journey,5. “Pool days,” he captioned the pic, which prompted the dancer to comment, “The best days.”


Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Sharna Burgess Gives Pregnancy Update

Sharna Burgess is embracing every moment of her pregnancy. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, shared some of the highlights of her pregnancy with her Instagram followers Monday, posting a compilation of emotional moments – including the moment she found out she was pregnant.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharna Burgess
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Megan Fox
The Spun

Look: Uncensored Video Of Will Smith, Chris Rock Fight

An uncensored video of The Oscars incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock has surfaced on social media on Sunday night. Whatever happened between Smith and Rock appears to be genuine. Rock reportedly made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada, being in “G.I. Jane” due to her bald head. Jada...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Oscars 2022: P Diddy offers to step in after Will Smith hits Chris Rock over Jada Pinkett Smith joke

P Diddy offered to help resolve the feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock after the King Richard actor hit Rock at the Academy Awards.Smith, who went on to win the Best Actor award, yelled at the comedian during the live ceremony, telling him to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth”. Rock had just made a joke about Smith’s wife, fellow actor Jada Pinkett Smith, that appeared to reference her shaved head. Pinkett Smith has spoken in the past about her struggles with alopeacia.When the livestream resumed, P Diddy – real name Sean Combs – came on-stage...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Glows With Will Smith In A Deep Green Gown With Massive Train At The Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith sparkled alongside her Best Actor hopeful hubby Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet!. Jada Pinkett Smith has been by her husband, Will Smith‘s side all awards season long, and she wasn’t going to miss the biggest one of the year — the Oscars! The Red Table Talk host wore a stunning deep green gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured a massive, full train and the bodice was tight and ruched through the center. Will looked handsome in a dapper suit for the evening.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn't Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ‘70s Show and now share two children together, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Urban Islandz

Chief Keef Shares Emotional Tribute To His Late Grandmother

Chief Keef reveals his grandmother has died. Losing a loved one is never easy. That feeling of sadness and loss can also be amplified when it feels like you’ve lost loved ones in quick succession. The Chicago rapper is feeling the burden of loss after he had to endure yet another tragic loss over the weekend as his grandmother, Margaret Louise Carter, sadly passed away.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy