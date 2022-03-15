ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JOYY: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SINGAPORE (AP) _ JOYY Inc. (YY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $71 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $663.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $89.5 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.62 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YY

