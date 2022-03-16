ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Is going maskless causing more flu cases?

By Scarlett O'Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45cMdk_0egHYae800

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – More people are taking off their masks – but we could be losing an extra layer of protection against another viral illness.

“There has been this sort of thing that’s been going on where people are so concerned about COVID they forget about other pathologies,” Dr. Robert Benjamin Johnston, the Convenient Care Department Chair at Christie Clinic said.

Flu season is back. Doctors are reminding people how to protect themselves and their families.

They said they’re concerned about the flu reaching high-risk populations. But, it’s too early to say if going maskless is causing a significant spike in cases.

Carle’s Dr. Tess Bailey, Assistant Director of Convenient Care and Associate Medical Director of Community Health Initiatives, said she’s seen Influenza A numbers rising steadily over the past few weeks. But last year, she noticed the flu was hardly getting around.

“There was so much isolation and social distancing and so much mask wearing, really, there was almost no flu whatsoever. And I’ve been in practice more than 20 years, I’ve never seen anything like that before,” she said.

At the beginning of this month, flu cases surpassed the number of COVID cases. There were 91 confirmed flu cases at Carle, and 75 COVID cases.

Dr. Bailey said she has seen a few more COVID cases lately. So, will COVID numbers increase too?

“It’s hard to say for sure, because those mask mandates have only just changed. Transmission sometimes takes 7-10 days… So, sometimes there’s a little bit of a lag to really see what’s going to happen,” she said.

Over at Christie Clinic, Dr. Johnston isn’t seeing the same jump. He said he’s heard that cases are increasing, but he can only speculate given a lack of data. But, the flu can be “pretty bad,” and he said we have a duty to help protect the community.

He said false negative flu tests are common, and that’s a big concern for high-risk individuals – like elderly people or really young children.

“If you have significant risk factors, even if the test is negative, you have to consider the possibility that it’s a false negative. So, if you have significant risk factors for the flu, we will treat you,” he said.

He said treatment wouldn’t be necessary for low-risk, healthy individuals. The only reason they’d be treated is to decrease the spread of the virus. On the other hand, high-risk people who test negative, but still show symptoms may still want to seek treatment.

“If you’re at a low risk and there’s not a lot of flu going around the community, then there’s really no reason to treat. If you’re at a high risk with all sorts of risk factors, then yeah, we’re going to have a conversation with you and we’re going to talk about the risks and benefits of getting treated for the flu or not.”

COVID and the flu still share a number of symptoms. So, doctors encourage getting tested if you’re experiencing them. They also recommend getting your flu vaccine, especially if you’re at a high risk.

Some healthcare providers – like at Carle – have been seeing a higher number of patients with strep throat and the stomach flu over the past few weeks. If you’re concerned, they say you can always continue masking up and social distancing to prevent these illnesses as well.

OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center’s most recent positivity rate for flu is 12.5% among patients who are screened/tested for flu-like illnesses.

At OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, 11% of November/December admissions were due to virus or influenza-type ailments. In January, 4%. In February and March – no admissions.

OSF has been offering this statement: “OSF HealthCare is pleased to see COVID-19 hospitalizations continuing to decrease across our Ministry. While this is certainly a trend in the right direction, COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities. OSF HealthCare strongly urges community members to use their best judgement on masking in public spaces, to practice good hand hygiene, to stay home when sick and to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 when eligible.”

