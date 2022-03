LOS ANGELES — Raul Rivera’s budget stretched thinner and thinner as gas prices rose — from $2.26 a gallon in his native New York City at the start of 2021, to $2.80 last spring, to more than $3 last summer, to around $3.40 through the holidays. As a rideshare driver for Uber, he spent 12 hours on the road each day, he said, filling up his Toyota Camry’s tank at least five or six times most weeks, a cost he had to cover as an independent contractor. But as his daily expenses rose, his earnings from fares stayed the same.

