Watch now: Cardinals continue spring training for a second day

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
PHOENIX — Usually, Major League Baseball's offseason hot stove plays out behind the scenes, with executives operating in the shadows and news leaking out slowly on social media. On Monday, however, free-agent speculation took center stage at Camelback Ranch during the Dodgers' first official workout of spring training. Just...
The Bucs may have been able to keep Tom Brady’s center Ryan Jensen in Tampa. But the same can’t be said for another key piece of the Buccaneers’ offensive line. On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that guard Alex Cappa prepared to cash in with the Cincinnati Bengals to the tune of four years, $40 million.
Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
Amari Cooper isn’t the only wide receiver the Dallas Cowboys have let go this offseason. Though when all is said and done he may not be the last one of note to leave either. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins. It is a three-year, $22.75 million deal for the former No. 4 wide receiver in Dallas.
The first big contract for a free agent wide receiver was great news for his peers, including Tyreek Hill. Multiple reports indicated that free agent wide receiver Christian Kirk had agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The contract could potentially be worth as much as $84 million.
For Michigan basketball point guard DeVante’ Jones, it’s long been fall down seven times, get up eight. However, the grad transfer won’t be getting off the mat this time. The Wolverines are in Indianapolis, set to take on Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA...
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
The Pittsburgh Steelers continued what’s been a very solid offseason with the signing of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, Wednesday. Per Adam Schefter, Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal to join Mike Tomlin’s stout defense. In order to bring in Jack, however, the Steelers were...
After a lengthy labor dispute, baseball is getting back to normal. The Cubs and White Sox have reported to spring training and games begin on Thursday. The White Sox won the AL Central last year before getting trounced in the playoffs. The Sox have bolstered their bullpen, but there are still questions about who will start at second base and right field.
JUPITER, Fla. — Jack Flaherty missed the second day of Cardinals' spring training to have an extensive review of his right shoulder, and the team is awaiting information from the medical team on the cause of soreness and the next steps for the righthander. Flaherty was undergoing further reviews...
The first official Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training workout takes place Monday morning as the team begins a week of preparing for their Cactus League opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. In total, the Dodgers play 18 exhibition games, with 15 of them coming in Arizona. They have nine contests at...
In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman looks at Tommy Edman, the second baseman who came in second in steals and doubles … but had a .308 OBP. And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card out of the hat.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran linebacker Myles Jack on a two-year, $16 million deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jack was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a move that saved the team $8.35 million in cap space on Tuesday. Through 15 games this past season, Jack led...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is heading back to the NL Central after agreed to a one-year ontract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers announced they have finalized a agreement with the five-time All-Star outfielder. McCutchen spent the first nine years of his career in the NL Central with Pittsburgh and won the 2013 NL MVP.
