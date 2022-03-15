ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

House approves budget with state worker raise

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a record general fund budget that includes a 4% pay raise for state employees.

Representatives approved the spending plan without a dissenting vote. The budget now goes to a conference committee to work out differences between the House and Senate versions.

House Ways and Means General Fund Chairman Steve Clouse said the $2.7 billion general fund budget is “the largest general fund budget ever passed.” The growth was fueled by economic recovery and increase in internet sales tax collections.

“We’ve really recovered a tremendous amount since the downturn of ’08,” Clouse, a Republican from Ozark, said referencing the period that the general fund shrank down to $1.6 billion

The budget includes a 4% pay raise for state employees.

Most state agencies also would see a funding increase. Under the House-passed plan, the Alabama Medicaid Agency would get funding to provide 12 months of postpartum care to new mothers.

Clouse said that will put Alabama more in line with other states. He called the funding a pilot program and lawmakers will review how it works.

Medicaid pays for about half of all births in the state because of the mother’s income and lack of private insurance.

Health coverage for the woman now ends at 60 days after delivery. Advocates say that is before many pregnancy-related complications surface.

“Sixty days of postpartum healthcare, or even six months, doesn’t give healthcare providers, moms or babies the chance to effectively address health issues like getting your blood pressure under control or that postpartum depression that they may experience,” Jada Shaffer, the regional director of governmental relations for the American Heart Association, said at a rally last week.

Alabama’s Medicaid program covers very few able-bodied adults. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

The Department of Mental Health is also seeing one of the larger increases in the pending budget. The department is getting an additional $12 million for the construction of two new crisis intervention centers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Voting groups sue, say redistricting wrongly diluted voices

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two voting-rights groups sued the state of Utah Thursday seeking to block new redistricting maps they say unfairly solidify one-party GOP control and ignore a voter-approved independent commission. The League of Women Voters and Mormon Women for Ethical Government say the Republican-controlled Legislature swept...
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

California lawmakers vote to make abortions cheaper

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Thursday voted to make abortions much cheaper for people on private health insurance plans, bringing California closer to becoming the fourth state in the country to ban insurance fees for the procedure. Thursday’s vote is part of lawmakers’ strategy to make reproductive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ozark, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
The Associated Press

State Sen. Erin Oban named to USDA post in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Erin Oban has been named North Dakota’s director for the federal Agriculture Department’s Rural Development agency. The appointment was announced Thursday by the Biden administration. The Rural Development agency manages programs aimed at helping rural communities. Oban, of Bismarck, was first...
BISMARCK, ND
The Associated Press

Kentucky House passes bill to legalize medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House endorsed legalizing medical marijuana, passing a bill Thursday to strictly regulate the use of cannabis for a list of eligible medical conditions. The high-profile measure cleared the Republican-dominated House on a 59-34 vote after a long, sometimes-emotional debate. The years-long debate now...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clouse
The Associated Press

Ex-deputy tax collector in Mississippi county pleads

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former deputy tax collector in a Mississippi county has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, said Tiffany Loftin admitted taking nearly $6,000 from Rankin County residents as they paid cash for county trash collection fees. Rankin entered the plea March 7. Circuit Court Judge Brad Mills sentenced her to 15 years, 12 of which were suspended and three to serve under house arrest. And, Mills ordered her to five years of supervised probation upon release, White’s office said.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Health Plan#The Affordable Care Act#Ap#Senate#General Fund Budget#Republican#Medicaid
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

807K+
Followers
404K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy