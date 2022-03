KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Looking for something a little different to do this weekend? Old McCaskill's Farm's Sheep Shearing Farm Day might fit the bill. Old McCaskill's Farm in Kershaw County has over fifty wooly sheep that will be getting trimmed up on Saturday Morning. "The sheep have to be sheered every year," farm owner Kathy McCaskill said. "They are wool sheep, and they can't hold that, especially here in the south. It's too hot for that."

