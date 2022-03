Former World No. 3 David Ferrer is not stressing about Rafael Nadal's setback as he is confident the 21-time Grand Slam champion will have enough time to recover ahead of the start of the clay court season. This week, Nadal announced that he was suffering from a stress fracture of the rib and revealed that he is expected to be out for four to six weeks.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO