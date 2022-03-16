ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

CORRECTED-Petrobras says deal for Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline in binding stage

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

(Corrects to show deal is in binding, not early, phase)

March 15 (Reuters) - State-run Brazilian oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday the sale process for the control of a natural gas pipeline that connects Bolivia and southern Brazil is in a binding phase.

EIG Global Energy Partners presented a binding proposal, which must be considered by Petrobras’ management, and in case of approval will start the negotiation phase, it said in a securities filing.

On Monday, Reuters reported EIG and Petrobras were close to reaching an agreement for Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolivia-Brasil (TBG), which operates the Brazilian section of the pipeline called Gasbol. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Brazil ag minister says Canada cleared Brazil beef, pork imports

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Monday that Canada had cleared imports of beef and pork from Brazil. “We are in Ottawa and have just left the Canadian Ministry of Agriculture with … great news: the opening up of the country’s pork and beef market,” she tweeted.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro asks Petrobras to cut fuel prices

BRASILIA, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he expects state-run oil company Petrobras to reduce fuel prices following the plunge in international oil futures. In a speech at the Planalto presidential palace, Bolsonaro complained, once again, that Petrobras did not wait for Congress to...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro hints at potential replacement of Petrobras CEO

(Reuters) - There is a possibility of replacing Petrobras’ chief executive, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday, adding further pressure to the state-run oil company’s pricing policy. In an interview with regional TV channel, Bolsonaro said the possibility of replacing Joaquim Silva e Luna as Petrobras...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Sugar-maker Raízen CEO says Petrobras fuel price hike needed

DUBAI (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil’s Raízen, the world’s largest sugar maker, on Monday said state-run oil company Petrobras’ increase in fuel prices was necessary to avoid shortages and said they could rise rise further. Raízen is Brazil’s largest producer of ethanol from sugar...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petrobras#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Brazilian#Bolivia Brasil#Tbg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Brazil
Reuters

Russian gas flows to Europe remain stable

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas deliveries to Europe on three main pipeline routes were stable on Monday morning, with the Yamal-Europe pipeline continuing to flow eastwards from Germany into Poland. Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 71,025,104 kilowatt hours...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Rouble firms, Russian stocks extend slide in volatile trade

March 28 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened in Moscow trade on Monday, heading back towards a near four-week high against the dollar, while Russian stocks extended their slide lower on the third session of trading after an almost month-long suspension. The Russian market is gradually reopening and returning to normal...
MARKETS
Reuters

Russia adds German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to 'foreign agent' list

March 28 (Reuters) - Russia's justice ministry on Monday added German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to a list of media organisations it has labelled as "foreign agents", a designation that requires outlets to publish a disclaimer on all its publications. Deutsche Welle's website was blocked by state communications regulator Roskomnadzor in...
EUROPE
Reuters

Reuters

380K+
Followers
305K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy