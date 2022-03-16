CORRECTED-Petrobras says deal for Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline in binding stage

(Corrects to show deal is in binding, not early, phase)

March 15 (Reuters) - State-run Brazilian oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday the sale process for the control of a natural gas pipeline that connects Bolivia and southern Brazil is in a binding phase.

EIG Global Energy Partners presented a binding proposal, which must be considered by Petrobras’ management, and in case of approval will start the negotiation phase, it said in a securities filing.

On Monday, Reuters reported EIG and Petrobras were close to reaching an agreement for Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolivia-Brasil (TBG), which operates the Brazilian section of the pipeline called Gasbol. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)