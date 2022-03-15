ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Greg Dulcich on Pro Day Performance, Talking With NFL Teams

By Tracy Pierson
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCLA tight end Greg Dulcich talked after the UCLA Pro Day on campus,...

247sports.com

The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
247Sports

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins signs restricted free agent tender with Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is still a wanted man by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team announced on Wednesday that Haskins signed a one-year restricted free agent tender after he was signed by the Steelers last offseason. Pittsburgh placed the tender on Haskins earlier this week and the player chose to sign instead of waiting to see if there was interest from other teams.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
247Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers add Levi Wallace in NFL free agency, per report

After starting for the past four years with the Buffalo Bills, Levi Wallace has elected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The former Alabama Crimson Tide product adds depth to the seemingly always talented Steelers defense. “Source: Steelers signing...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Braves add former Astros World Series champ on 2-year deal

The Atlanta Braves had a busy offseason. They have been one of the most popular teams when it comes to free agent rumors and marquee trades, but on Tuesday it was announced that the team signed a player who will not steal many headlines. However, this player could end being an underrated pickup in the long run.
MLB
247Sports

VIDEO: Auburn's Bryan Harsin talks offseason, QB's, new coaches and more

AUBURN, Alabama—Entering his second season on the Plains, Auburn's Bryan Harsin has already gone through a few years' worth of issues since taking over the job. Going 6-7 last season and ending the year with five-straight losses, the learning curve has been steep for the former Boise State quarterback and head coach. That was just the first part of what became a long offseason for Harsin with questions surrounding his program and an internal look into the goings-on inside the athletic complex. Now on the other side and ready for the spring and the 2022 season, Harsin breaks it all down starting with what he learned about himself and the Southeastern Conference a season ago.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
247Sports

Smoke Monday talks Pro Day, time at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama—A three-year starter at safety and a contributor since the first game of his true freshman season, Auburn’s Smoke Monday has played a lot of football during his career with the Tigers and has a lot of plays on film for NFL teams. With so much experience...
NFL
247Sports

WVU Hoops starters enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

West Virginia forwards Isaiah Cottrell and Jalen Bridges have entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source tells EerSports. The move comes less than a week from the end of the season, one that ended with the Mountaineers finishing below .500 and not participating in the postseason. Cottrell, a WVU legacy,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL
WLTX.com

Channing Tindall's path to the NFL continues with Pro Day

ATHENS, Ga. — Since graduating from Spring Valley High School, Channing Tindall has steadily worked his way up the Georgia depth chart. This past season was Tindall's best as he was named to the All-SEC Second Team. He was tied for third on the team with 67 tackles. In the win over Alabama in the CFP national championship, he matched his career high with eight tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.0 QB sack and five QB pressures which was also a career high.
NFL

