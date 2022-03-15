Greg Dulcich on Pro Day Performance, Talking With NFL Teams

AUBURN, Alabama—Entering his second season on the Plains, Auburn's Bryan Harsin has already gone through a few years' worth of issues since taking over the job. Going 6-7 last season and ending the year with five-straight losses, the learning curve has been steep for the former Boise State quarterback and head coach. That was just the first part of what became a long offseason for Harsin with questions surrounding his program and an internal look into the goings-on inside the athletic complex. Now on the other side and ready for the spring and the 2022 season, Harsin breaks it all down starting with what he learned about himself and the Southeastern Conference a season ago.

