Greg Dulcich on Pro Day Performance, Talking With NFL Teams

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is still a wanted man by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team announced on Wednesday that Haskins signed a one-year restricted free agent tender after he was signed by the Steelers last offseason. Pittsburgh placed the tender on Haskins earlier this week and the player chose to sign instead of waiting to see if there was interest from other teams.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
After starting for the past four years with the Buffalo Bills, Levi Wallace has elected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The former Alabama Crimson Tide product adds depth to the seemingly always talented Steelers defense. “Source: Steelers signing...
Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
The Atlanta Braves had a busy offseason. They have been one of the most popular teams when it comes to free agent rumors and marquee trades, but on Tuesday it was announced that the team signed a player who will not steal many headlines. However, this player could end being an underrated pickup in the long run.
AUBURN, Alabama—Entering his second season on the Plains, Auburn's Bryan Harsin has already gone through a few years' worth of issues since taking over the job. Going 6-7 last season and ending the year with five-straight losses, the learning curve has been steep for the former Boise State quarterback and head coach. That was just the first part of what became a long offseason for Harsin with questions surrounding his program and an internal look into the goings-on inside the athletic complex. Now on the other side and ready for the spring and the 2022 season, Harsin breaks it all down starting with what he learned about himself and the Southeastern Conference a season ago.
Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
Michigan starts what it hopes will be another deep NCAA Tournament run Thursday, facing off against Colorado State in the opening round. It will be the first game the Wolverines have played in a week, as their last result was a loss to Indiana March 10 in the Big Ten Tournament.
AUBURN, Alabama—A three-year starter at safety and a contributor since the first game of his true freshman season, Auburn’s Smoke Monday has played a lot of football during his career with the Tigers and has a lot of plays on film for NFL teams. With so much experience...
West Virginia forwards Isaiah Cottrell and Jalen Bridges have entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source tells EerSports. The move comes less than a week from the end of the season, one that ended with the Mountaineers finishing below .500 and not participating in the postseason. Cottrell, a WVU legacy,...
Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
ATHENS, Ga. — Since graduating from Spring Valley High School, Channing Tindall has steadily worked his way up the Georgia depth chart. This past season was Tindall's best as he was named to the All-SEC Second Team. He was tied for third on the team with 67 tackles. In the win over Alabama in the CFP national championship, he matched his career high with eight tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.0 QB sack and five QB pressures which was also a career high.
