Amazon is having a sale on Fire TVs: Here are the deals

Here at HGTV, we’re big, big fans of washable rugs, and no brand does it better than Ruggable. The company has created a washable rug empire with sizes ranging from doormats to giant area rugs to slim runners. There are so many trendy styles, too, from boho Persian-inspired to preppy coastal jute. Now, these aren’t the cheapest rugs, but they're also not crazy expensive either. After testing, we believe the value is totally worth it. And right now these magic carpets are more affordable than ever because they’re all on sale! This rare sitewide sale is live now through March 22 with a flat 15 percent off all rugs. Yes, all. Just use code SPRING15AFF at checkout. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite styles below, including the specialty licensed rugs that rarely ever go on sale. The event and the amazing deals will expire Tuesday, so snag one of these discounted washable rugs ASAP.

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO