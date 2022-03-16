Centre County woman accused of forging checks

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County woman faces charges after police say she forged checks and made unauthorized purchases from a relative’s bank account in 2020.

Mary Catherine Amendola, 42, allegedly made the purchases and forged the checks while her relative was in the hospital from October to December of 2020. The purchases accumulated to thousand of dollars, according to the charges filed.

Investigators said Amendola made purchases at various locations such as TJ Maxx, Wine & Spirits and Home Goods. Amendola is also accused of using the cards to pay her rent, according to police.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Amendola faces charges that include forgery and identity theft. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 13.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.