Remains found believed to be that of Oklahoma man missing since 2018
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Authorities believe the years-long search for a missing McLoud man may finally be over.
Investigators stumbled upon human remains near Locust Grove on Monday.
The remains are believed to be that of Wesley Stillsmoking.
Stillsmoking vanished in October 2018.Piedmont man dies in crash in Canadian County
The below image from a trail camera in Northeastern Oklahoma was the last time the man was seen alive, authorities believe.
The remains were discovered in an area where Stillsmoking’s car was found abandoned in December 2018.2 suspects caught after chase ends in fiery crash in Oklahoma County
Clothing and personal items found nearby led officials to believe the remains are his.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will officially determine whether the remains are Stillsmoking’s.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 3