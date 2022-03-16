ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locust Grove, OK

Remains found believed to be that of Oklahoma man missing since 2018

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 12 days ago

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Authorities believe the years-long search for a missing McLoud man may finally be over.

Investigators stumbled upon human remains near Locust Grove on Monday.

Wesley Stillsmoking

The remains are believed to be that of Wesley Stillsmoking.

Stillsmoking vanished in October 2018.

The below image from a trail camera in Northeastern Oklahoma was the last time the man was seen alive, authorities believe.

An image of Wesley Stillsmoking, captured by a trail camera. Authorities believe this is when he was last seen alive.

The remains were discovered in an area where Stillsmoking’s car was found abandoned in December 2018.

Clothing and personal items found nearby led officials to believe the remains are his.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will officially determine whether the remains are Stillsmoking’s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Guest
12d ago

my prayers go out to his family I went through the same stuff and just got closure a year or 2 ago and mine was from Hugo oklahoma and remains found in Clayton oklahoma

