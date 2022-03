The UK has seen a 47 per cent week-on-week increase in new coronavirus cases, figures suggest – with an average of 258,155 new symptomatic infections reported each day.The level of infections is the highest ever recorded in the UK by the ZOE Covid study, which reported a “worryingly high” increase among the elderly and clinically vulnerable.Warning of the rising case levels, Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the study, said: “Even more concerning is the rise in new cases in people aged over 75. This vulnerable group have had low case numbers for months. “We will need to wait a...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO