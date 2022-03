Spring forward. Fall back. It appears the insanity may be coming to an end. Finally. First, let me say I can't believe how close we now are. After years and years of state's talking about ending either Daylight Saving or Standard Time and then actually not doing anything, we're at the doorstep of it happening... nationwide. It makes sense because the problem all along has been the confusion that different times in select states would cause.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO