Cancer services and planned care in the NHS have suffered ‘years of decline’ under the government’s watch and there is no ‘meaningful’ plan to spend promised cash, MPs have warned.Services were deteriorating for years before the pandemic as the Department of Health and Social Care and the NHS failed to increase capacity to meet the growing demand, a damning report claims. The Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) also warned waiting lists were too dependent on a postcode lottery, with some areas having better access to diagnostics and more staff compared to others. MPs have called for the DHSC to “strengthen”...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO