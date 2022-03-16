Pai Gow MEGA progressive pays $1M at The Cromwell

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Illinois man won a cool million at The Cromwell, according to a tweet on Tuesday.

A man identified as “Dennis A.” hit the MEGA progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow, winning $1,082,701.

The Cromwell — owned by Caesars Entertainment — is on the Las Vegas Strip, across from Caesars Palace.

