Pai Gow MEGA progressive pays $1M at The Cromwell
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Illinois man won a cool million at The Cromwell, according to a tweet on Tuesday.
A man identified as “Dennis A.” hit the MEGA progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow, winning $1,082,701.
The Cromwell — owned by Caesars Entertainment — is on the Las Vegas Strip, across from Caesars Palace.
