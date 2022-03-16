ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Pai Gow MEGA progressive pays $1M at The Cromwell

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kc6b8_0egHQmxA00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Illinois man won a cool million at The Cromwell, according to a tweet on Tuesday.

A man identified as “Dennis A.” hit the MEGA progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow, winning $1,082,701.

The Cromwell — owned by Caesars Entertainment — is on the Las Vegas Strip, across from Caesars Palace.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

New developments in Las Vegas ‘grow up’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas has a familiar look, mostly single-family homes and single-story businesses.But at city hall, there’s a new effort to help the city expand by changing our skyline. Brian Knudsen, a Las Vegas city councilman says, “our community is growing faster than we can really keep up.” “For so long, Las Vegas […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Imagine Dragons returning to Las Vegas for hometown show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Imagine Dragons will make a stop at their hometown of Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium Saturday, Sept. 10. The hometown stop is one of many summer shows added to the band’s Mercury World Tour for their latest album “Mercury — Act 1.” They will be joined by special guests Macklemore and […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Zia Records to open new Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Zia Records will be hosting a grand opening of its newest location at the southeast corner of Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue on April 2. The event will feature live DJs and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the first 100 people in line will receive a special goodie pack and the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
8 News Now

New bike park announced in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A new bike park is coming to a growing part of the valley. Local leaders and a packed crowd filled Faiss Park Saturday morning to celebrate a kick-off event for the new Southwest Ridge BMX Skills park. Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones (District F) said the 17-acre park will start on Warm […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Politics Now: Mar. 26, 2022

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler: Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D) talks about the war in Ukraine, rising inflation and affordable housing. How both parties are upping their Hispanic outreach efforts When will Nevada see pot lounges where people can legally smoke? North Las Vegas Mayor candidate Robert Taylor talks about […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Las Vegas Strip#Pai Gow Mega#Face Up Pai Gow#Caesars Entertainment#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

Governor Sisolak attends annual BSU conference

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Last week, Governor Steve Sisolak attended and spoke at the annual Black Student Union network conference in Henderson, Nevada. “Nothing makes me more excited for our state than seeing our young people’s passion and determination,” said Governor Sisolak, “and meeting with today’s group of BSU students was no exception.” The conference is […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Coral Academy robotics team prepares for VEX IQ

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Students on the Falcon Force Robotics team at Coral Academy of Science are preparing for their next competition in Dallas, Texas. The first-year team already has a number of awards, which helped qualify them to compete in the Vex IQ world championships in May, where they’ll be facing off over 700 teams […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

Oscars hosts take aim at McConnell, Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

(The Hill) – The co-hosts of the Oscars took aim at Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), women’s equal pay and Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill during a politically charged opening monologue.  “This year, the Academy hired three women to host — because it’s cheaper than hiring one man,” comedian Amy Schumer said as she took the stage alongside Wanda Sykes and […]
FLORIDA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy