WESTBROOK, Maine — A Westbrook man has been charged with terrorizing after he allegedly threatened to shoot city workers early Friday morning, according to police. Albert Johnson, 58, reportedly told Westbrook city wastewater employees he was going to his home on Austin Street to get a gun and shoot them while they were doing scheduled maintenance work on the street around 8:30 a.m, according to a Facebook post from the Westbrook Police Department.

WESTBROOK, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO