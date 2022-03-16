Celtics Injuries: Aaron Nesmith Still Out With Ankle Sprain Vs. Warriors

Evgeni Malkin missed the game Friday for the Pittsburgh Penguins due to an illness, the Penguins official website reports. This has been a trying campaign for Malkin, who missed the beginning of the season due to offseason knee surgery. He’s only played in 29 games this season but does have 13 goals and 15 assists during those contests. Malkin is 35 years of age so perhaps missing a game here or there is not the worst thing for the veteran center. The Penguins will need all of their aging veterans like Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, and Malkin to be at full strength should they get to where they want to go.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO