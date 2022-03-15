Mets' Jake Reed: Dealing with oblique soreness

Lopez will be stretched out to potentially serve as a starter this season, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Lopez made 25 of his 33 appearances last season as a starter, but he finished in a bullpen role. The 29-year-old struggled to a 6.07 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP across 121.2 innings while posting a 3-14 record. He's posted an ERA north of 6.00 over each of the last three years, so he's unlikely to be more than a fifth starter if he lands in the rotation, and it's very possible he ends up in a multi-inning relief role at some point in the season.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO