Mets' Jake Reed: Dealing with oblique soreness

McKay (shoulder/illness) arrived at camp Thursday and is considered fully healthy, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. McKay's arrival at camp was delayed due to COVID-19 protocols, and his status was further up in the air thanks to his November thoracic outlet surgery. He reportedly threw multiple bullpens prior to camp, however, so recovery from that procedure seems to be going well. A healthy season could allow the 2017 fourth-overall pick to finally showcase his potential, but it's difficult to count on good health for a player who's thrown a total of just 12.2 innings over the last two years while battling shoulder and elbow issues.
