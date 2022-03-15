ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets' Jake Reed: Dealing with oblique soreness

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Reed experienced soreness in his oblique during a bullpen session Tuesday and has been shut...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Angels sign ex-Yankees catcher

Austin Romine’s prayer has been answered by the Los Angeles Angels. The Orange County Register’s Jeff Fletcher reports “Apparently the #Angels have invited veteran C Austin Romine to camp. He has a locker.”. MLB Trade Rumors reports Romine received a “minor league deal with an invite to...
MLB
Daily Herald

Yankees, Mets and all MLB again affected by COVID in 2022

TAMPA, Fla. -- The cardboard cutouts are long gone. Same with all that phony, pumped-in stadium noise. For players, there's no more face masks in dugouts or clubhouses. Far less spitting into testing cups, too. Yet, amid COVID-19 restrictions in Canada and New York, one thing has become clear over...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Soreness#Oblique#Mlb Com
ESPN

Jake Diekman guaranteed $8M in 2-year deal with Red Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla, --  Left-hander Jake Diekman is guaranteed $8 million in his two-year contract with the Boston Red Sox. Diekman gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons under the deal announced Wednesday. Boston has a $4 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.
MLB
CBS Sports

Jets' D.J. Reed: Agrees to deal with Jets

Reed agreed to sign a contract with the Jets on Tuesday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Reed appeared in 14 games for Seattle during the 2021 campaign and totaled 78 tackles (62 solo), 10 pass deflections, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. The 2018 fifth-round pick figures to compete for a starting job in New York.
NFL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Dealing with knee soreness

Edwards is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers due to left patella tendinopathy. Edwards continues to battle knee soreness, but he's still expected to suit up Wednesday. Across his last four contests, the second-year wing has averaged 15.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 31.3 minutes per game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cubs' Steven Brault: Strikes deal with Cubs

Brault (lat) agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Brault will receive a one-year, major-league deal. Chicago's decision to bring Brault aboard is likely a reaction to the news earlier this week that Adbert Alzolay will miss at...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Will stretch out as starter

Lopez will be stretched out to potentially serve as a starter this season, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Lopez made 25 of his 33 appearances last season as a starter, but he finished in a bullpen role. The 29-year-old struggled to a 6.07 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP across 121.2 innings while posting a 3-14 record. He's posted an ERA north of 6.00 over each of the last three years, so he's unlikely to be more than a fifth starter if he lands in the rotation, and it's very possible he ends up in a multi-inning relief role at some point in the season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Dan Altavilla: Gets commitment from BoSox

Altavailla (elbow) agreed Wednesday with the Red Sox on a two-year, minor-league contract, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Altavilla is still in the early stages of his rehab from the Tommy John surgery he underwent June 29, 2021, so his deal with the Red Sox will allow him to continue his recovery program under the observation of the organization's medical staff for the first year. The right-hander could be ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment in August or September, but he likely won't be a realistic candidate to factor into the Red Sox's plans at the big-league level until next spring.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Brendan McKay: In camp and fully healthy

McKay (shoulder/illness) arrived at camp Thursday and is considered fully healthy, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. McKay's arrival at camp was delayed due to COVID-19 protocols, and his status was further up in the air thanks to his November thoracic outlet surgery. He reportedly threw multiple bullpens prior to camp, however, so recovery from that procedure seems to be going well. A healthy season could allow the 2017 fourth-overall pick to finally showcase his potential, but it's difficult to count on good health for a player who's thrown a total of just 12.2 innings over the last two years while battling shoulder and elbow issues.
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Traded to Oakland

Smith, Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead were traded from the Blue Jays to the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for Matt Chapman, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Smith got his first taste of major-league action in 2021 and hit .094 with a solo homer and two runs across...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Scott Oberg: Back on 60-day injured list

Oberg (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. The move clears space for the Rockies to add the newly-signed Alex Colome. Oberg underwent surgery to address blood clots last March, a procedure which was thought to be potentially career-ending. There hasn't been any indication that he's expected back this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Returns to 60-day injured list

Glasnow (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The move was an inevitable one, as Glasnow is still recovering from Tommy John surgery in early August. He has a chance to return in 2022, but that won't occur until very late in the season if it happens at all. His 40-man roster spot will be taken by new signing Jason Adam.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Taijuan Walker: Starting Grapefruit League opener

Walker (knee) will start Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against Washington, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Walker underwent a debridement procedure on his right knee in mid-January, and he's slightly behind the team's other starting pitchers to begin spring training. However, he'll still draw the start during the Mets' first spring game. The right-hander hasn't yet ruled himself out for Opening Day but said that he won't rush to return by the start of the regular season. If Walker is unavailable to begin the year, Tyler Megill and David Peterson would likely compete for a spot in the rotation.
MLB
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy