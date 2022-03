As an enthusiastic tea drinker myself, I’m honestly a little offended that we haven’t done much to make tea-brewing portable beyond the simple teabag. Sure, teabags are easy to carry around, but you don’t really have much of a choice when it comes to choosing your tea leaves… what’s inside the bag is inside the bag. Nevertheless, the teabag is a standard format, meant for a single small serving, which isn’t enough for some people who like their cup of tea to actually be a large mug of tea! Meet the ECLIPSE, a portable tea brewing station that isn’t as limiting or as archaic as the teabag. It combines a travel thermos and a french-press-style brewing system in one easy-to-use, easy-to-carry design, and lets you brew two cups (or one large mug) of the tea of your choice.

TRAVEL ・ 10 DAYS AGO