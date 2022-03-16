ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Zelenskyy to address Congress virtually

MSNBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePres. Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address Congress virtually tomorrow...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why Team Trump’s loss in a non-disclosure case matters

The list of women who’ve accused Donald Trump of misconduct is not short. One of them even filed a lawsuit against the Republican that unexpectedly led to a series of interesting developments. Three years ago, a former Trump campaign worker named Alva Johnson alleged that in August 2016, the...
POTUS
MSNBC

Why was Paul Manafort headed to Dubai with a revoked passport?

You may have heard that formerly jailed Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who the former president pardoned on his way out of the White House, was blocked from boarding a plane to Dubai on Sunday. Manafort was stopped due to an invalid passport, according to Miami-Dade police. Just to be...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump shares his misguided ideas for resolving the war in Ukraine

About a month ago, a reporter asked Donald Trump what he’d do about the crisis in Ukraine if he were still in office. The Republican said there were “things” President Joe Biden could do, but Trump added that it wouldn’t be “appropriate” to share such ideas publicly. As regular readers may recall, the former president added, however, that he believes these “things” would end the crisis “pretty quickly.”
POTUS
MSNBC

Donald Trump, stuck in the past, demands the GOP stay stuck with him

Former President Donald Trump sued former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Thursday because, according to him, she wrongly linked him to Russia’s Trump-friendly election interference during his run against Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Earlier in the week, Clinton announced she’d tested positive for Covid. Laughing can be painful during a respiratory illness, but one could guess she’d gladly bear it for this joke of a lawsuit. The Washington Post reports that her spokesperson, Nick Merrill, responded to Trump’s suit in a statement that was a single word long: “Nonsense.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Joe: Thomas, Meadows texts are most damning indictment against Trump WH so far

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Virginia Thomas, urged then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after Election Day to pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to reporting from Bob Costa and Bob Woodward. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 25, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Key GOP Senate hopeful in Alabama says he won’t back McConnell

When Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently denounced Sen. Rick Scott’s proposed tax increases, the Kentucky Republican said the public shouldn’t worry too much about his fellow Republican’s plan. “If we’re fortunate enough to have the [Senate] majority next year,” McConnell told reporters, “I’ll be the majority...
ALABAMA STATE
MSNBC

Velshi: When Biden said Putin “cannot remain in power”, he was right. And he should stick to it

America is backsliding on democracy, largely because of the after effects of Donald Trump’s undermining and denial of the outcome of the 2020 election. But democratic backsliding is the norm all over the world today. According to a report by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, the number of countries moving in an authoritarian direction in 2020 outnumbered those going in a democratic direction. So when President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” he was right. And he should stick by it.March 27, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

GOP’s Mo Brooks: Trump urged me to take impermissible steps

Rep. Mo Brooks couldn’t have done much more to curry favor with Donald Trump. The Alabama Republican even appeared at the pre-riot Jan. 6 rally, firing up the right-wing crowd ahead of their insurrectionist attack on the Capitol. When the GOP congressman launched his Senate campaign last year, echoing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Recognizing Trump’s new anti-Clinton lawsuit for what it is

On the surface, it appears Donald Trump has filed another misguided lawsuit, but the closer one looks at the Republican’s case, the worse it appears. Reuters reported:. Donald Trump on Thursday sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election by tying his campaign to Russia.... Trump, who beat Democratic nominee Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, alleges “racketeering” and a “conspiracy to commit injurious falsehood,” among other claims.
POTUS
MSNBC

Republicans concoct odd reasons to oppose Ketanji Brown Jackson

During a PBS interview last week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged the fact that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is “very intelligent” and “clearly qualified” for the Supreme Court, but he had a problem. The Kentucky Republican said he’d suggested to the nominee, “in the nicest...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Republicans' new voter fraud scare tactic: Election police

Republicans in multiple states are pushing a new tactics and programs to tackle the mythical problem of voter fraud: election police. In Florida, Georgia and Texas, Republicans have passed new policies and laws that have created costly new infrastructure and enforcement mechanisms to crack down on what they claim is voter fraud, despite the fact that there is no evidence that voter fraud is remotely serious problem in our democracy or in need of additional surveillance.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Prosecutor's resignation letter insists Trump is guilty of multiple felonies: NYT

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, discusses the resignation letter, published by the New York Times, of former Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz, accusing Donald Trump of "numerous felony violations" and objecting to new Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg's inaction on prosecuting the case. March 24, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Ted Cruz’s rhetorical 'hate crime': Obama vet condemns race questions for Judge Jackson

Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson are underway, and Judge Jackson appeared largely unflappable throughout her first day of questioning. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by political strategist Chai Komanduri and Yodit Tewolde, host of "Making the Case" on The Black News Channel, to discuss the GOP's insistence questions about issues like Critical Race Theory were legitimate lines of inquiry and the double standard Judge Jackson faces as a Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.March 22, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

In the fight over the courts, Republicans pretend to be victims

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings were poised to begin, it was difficult to know exactly what to expect from the Judiciary Committee’s Republicans. Would they try to tear her down? If so, what would they focus on? Would they complain about the process? Would they take a more low-key approach realizing she’s likely to be confirmed whether the GOP minority likes it or not?
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Ex-prosecutor accuses the Manhattan DA of hindering Trump criminal probe

A former Manhattan prosecutor who investigated Donald Trump and his business wrote in a fiery resignation letter last month that he believes the former president committed “numerous” felonies. In his letter, according to a copy obtained by The New York Times, Mark Pomerantz wrote that he opposes Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY

