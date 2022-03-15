ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

LATAM Airlines bankruptcy judge OKs $734 million in financing fees

By Maria Chutchian
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kbuMq_0egHLMo500

LATAM Airlines Group SA on Tuesday obtained court approval of a deal with creditors that will guarantee financing for a restructuring proposal despite outcry from junior creditors who oppose hundreds of millions of dollars in fees associated with the transaction.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity in Manhattan approved LATAM's so-called backstop agreement with a creditor group, whereby the creditors will guarantee financing if no one else steps up to provide it. Under the deal, the 15 backstop creditors would receive $734 million in fees to ensure that $5.4 billion in stock and debt offerings are fully financed. The agreement is part of the Chilean airline's larger restructuring plan that calls for it to raise more than $8 billion to pay creditors and exit bankruptcy.

“The objectors have not rebutted the presumption that entry into the backstop agreements is a proper exercise of the debtors’ business judgment,” the judge said in his 85-page decision.

A LATAM representative did not immediately have comment.

LATAM filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in May 2020 as world travel came to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two groups of junior creditors objected to the backstop agreement, including the airline’s official committee of unsecured creditors. The committee argued that the fees that the backstop group, which includes Strategic Value Partners, Sixth Street Partners, and Olympus Peak Asset Management, would collect are “unreasonably large” and that the airline should have considered less expensive options. Additionally, the committee argued that the deal improperly favors shareholders, including Delta Air Lines Inc, over the junior creditors.

The committee, which has pushed LATAM to consider alternative sources of financing, also challenged discounts the backstop group would receive to purchase new debt and shares in the company.

A lawyer for the committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Tuesday’s decision, Garrity rejected the argument that the fees were not market-tested, saying he was satisfied because they were the result of an extensive mediation process. He also said the fees are reasonable considering the risk the backstop creditors are taking by signing on to guarantee the financing of such large rights offerings.

Garrity also approved a deal with existing shareholders, including Delta, to backstop $400 million of a common stock offering and up to $1.3 billion of a debt offering. That agreement does not include fees but does provide legal protections and expense reimbursements for the shareholders.

The case is In re LATAM Airlines Group SA, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-11254.

For LATAM: Richard Cooper, Lisa Schweitzer, Luke Barefoot and Thomas Kessler of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

For the committee: Allan Brilliant, Michael Doluisio, Craig Druehl and David Herman of Dechert

For the backstop creditors: Kenneth Eckstein, Douglas Manna, Rachel Ringer and Douglas Buckley of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Maria Chutchian reports on corporate bankruptcies and restructurings. She can be reached at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bankruptcy judge OKs ex-Ann Taylor owner's revised Ch. 11 plan

(Reuters) - Ann Taylor’s former owner has obtained bankruptcy court approval for its revised reorganization plan after a judge rejected certain legal protections for people and entities connected to the company contained in an earlier version of the plan. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Frank Santoro of the Eastern District of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Puerto Rico exits bankruptcy, but work remains

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico will formally end its bankruptcy on Tuesday as the federally appointed financial oversight board implements key provisions of the commonwealth’s debt adjustment plan, including the establishment of a pension reserve trust and the exchange of existing bonds for new debt. An emergence from bankruptcy has...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Kessler
Person
David Herman
Money

This Student Loan Loophole Could Cut Parent PLUS Debt Payments in Half

Heads up, parent borrowers: you may have more options to lower your monthly student loan payments than you think. Parent PLUS loans — federal loans parents can take to cover college costs for their undergraduate students — are one of the fastest growing segments of higher education debt. At the end of 2021, parents held $105 billion in PLUS loans, a 35% increase from five years earlier.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Latam Airlines Group#Delta Air Lines#Latam Airlines Group Sa#Chilean#The U S Bankruptcy Court#Strategic Value Partners#Sixth Street Partners#Olympus
NJ.com

I have $25K in credit card debt. Should I file for bankruptcy?

Q. I have $25,000 in credit card debt — I lost my job with COVID and struggled for a while — a $200,000 mortgage and $80,000 in student loans. I’m able to make the minimum payment on credit cards but I never get ahead, and the interest is killing me. At what point and how do I decide if I should file for bankruptcy?
UNION CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Worcester Business Journal

Small businesses to receive extra deferment of COVID loans

Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced additional deferment of principal loans and interest payments for those businesses who received relief under the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Borrowers will now receive 30 months of deferment from inception on all approved COVID EIDL loans. After...
SMALL BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazil mall operator BR Malls rejects offer to merge with Aliansce Sonae

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian mall operator BR Malls rejected a new offer to combine with rival Aliansce Sonae, the company said on Thursday. The offer, which is the second rejected by BR Malls this year, “continues to underestimate considerably the company’s fair economic value and that of its asset portfolio,” it said in a securities filing.
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

EPA OKs Plan to Release 2.4 Million More Genetically Modified Mosquitoes

A British biotech firm this week got the green light from U.S. regulators to release over 2 million genetically modified mosquitoes in Florida and California as part of an expanded effort to combat transmission of diseases like Zika, dengue fever and canine heartworm. The experimental public health effort, which still...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

364K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy