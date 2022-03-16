Great, great nephew of Ernest Tubb hopes petition can help future of Record Shop

Yes, we've all heard the news.

The Ernest Tubb Record Shop, at the same spot on Broadway since 1951, has announced it is closing and the building will be sold .

More than 2,300 people have just signed a petition to preserve the record shop. One of the main people pushing the petition is 14-year-old Saint Joseph School eighth grader Colton Gibson.

"So much has happened in that record shop, we'd hate to see it become another bar," Gibson said. "People all over Nashville feel this way."

Gibson has a connection to country music pioneer Ernest Tubb.

"He's my great, great uncle," he said. "I'm very interested in music. I'm a musician myself, so I'm very interested to go back and see my roots."

It's that interest in preserving a family musical legacy that led one family member to set up the petition on change.org titled Preserve The Ernest Tubb Record Shop. Gibson has become the key person to promote it, and he has an idea in mind for the place.

"The record shop, it's full of history," he said. "The Country Music Hall of Fame along with that record shop together would make an awesome combination of a museum. People are saying, 'yeah, we can do something to change this. I can do something to help too.'"

If you want to see the petition Colton's talking about, look here.