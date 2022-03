ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The annual Louisiana Crawfish Festival kicks off Thursday in Chalmette. The festival attracts people from all over the country. Vendors arrived early Thursday morning to put the finishing touches on their booths, and set up their cooking utensils. Dishes such as crawfish bread, crawfish corn soup and fried rice, and crawfish jambalaya will be served.

CHALMETTE, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO